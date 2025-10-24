Colts Get Near-Clean Injury Report for Titans Matchup
The Indianapolis Colts will look to sweep the Tennessee Titans for the third straight season this weekend.
The Colts thoroughly beat the Titans on the road in Week 3, winning by a score of 41-20. The Colts got on the board early with a Kenny Moore II pick-six and never lost the lead.
The Colts will have Moore on the field against Tennessee in Week 8, but will be without two other key defenders.
Colts' Injury Report
- DE Samson Ebukam (Knee) - DNP, Out
- CB Jaylon Jones (Hamstring) - LP, Out
- DE Tyquan Lewis (Groin) - DNP, Questionable
- DT DeForest Buckner (Rest) - DNP
- LB Zaire Franklin (Rest) - DNP
- CB Kenny Moore II (Achilles, Rest) - LP
- WR Ashton Dulin (Chest) - FULL
- RB Tyler Goodson (Groin) - FULL
- RT Braden Smith (Rest) - FULL
- WR Josh Downs (Concussion) - FULL
- DT Grover Stewart (Rest) - FULL
Ebukam and Lewis went down in last week's victory against the Los Angeles Chargers, and the former will miss this week's action against the Titans. Indy's 2023 sack leader will miss "multiple weeks," according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Lewis is questionable for Sunday. With three sacks, he's tied for the team lead on the season.
Jones' practice window was finally opened after a six-week stint on IR due to a hamstring injury. The former starting cornerback is getting healthy at the right time, as starting corner Charvarius Ward was placed on IR just a week ago.
Buckner, Franklin, Smith, and Stewart all took a rest day at some point this week. The Colts have been consistently resting veteran players to ease their workload a bit during the season.
Dulin and Downs both missed last week's action against the Chargers, but both will return against the Titans. Dulin is one of the team's main kickoff returners and special teams gunners, and Downs has established himself as one of the best slot receivers in football.
Moore missed three weeks due to an Achilles injury he suffered in Indy's Week 3 win against Tennessee. He did not practice on Wednesday, but he was a full participant on Thursday before resting on Friday.
Goodson has missed the last few weeks due to his groin injury, but the backup running back will be back in action on Sunday.
Titans' Injury Report
- OL Blake Hance (Shoulder/Back) - DNP, Out
- WR Bryce Oliver (Knee) - DNP, Out
- WR Calvin Ridley (Hamstring) - DNP, Out
- DT Jeffery Simmons (Hamstring) - DNP, Out
- OLB Arden Key (Quad) - DNP, Questionable
- S Xavier Woods (Ankle) - LP, Questionable
- C/G Corey Levin (Personal) - DNP
- DE Sebastian Joseph-Day (Calf) - LP
- DE James Lynch (Shoulder) - LP
- P Johnny Hekker (Illness) - FULL
- RB Tony Pollard (Rest) - FULL
- OLB Jihad Ward (Rest) - FULL
- G Kevin Zeitler (Rest) - FULL
The most important names who will miss Sunday's clash are Ridley, Simmons, and also cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who was placed on IR. In Ridley's place, expect Chimere Dike to take on more of the workload. In Sneed's place, the Titans may opt to play former Colts corner Samuel Womack III.
Key and Woods are both starting defenders, so their absence could play a massive role if they aren't good to go by Sunday.
Colts vs. Titans will kick off at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.