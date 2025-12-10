As they look to end a three-game losing streak, the Indianapolis Colts will face one of the toughest opponents in the NFL in Week 15: the Seattle Seahawks.

The Colts will head to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seahawks in a late-window game on Sunday afternoon. The Colts are heavy underdogs after Daniel Jones tore his right Achilles tendon in the first quarter of last weekend's loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With quarterback uncertainty ahead of Sunday's clash, the Colts announced that two starters missed practice on Wednesday.

Colts' Injury Report

Gardner missed his fourth straight practice due to a high calf strain he suffered against the Houston Texans a couple of weeks ago. The former All-Pro corner is considered week-to-week, but Colts head coach Shane Steichen says he should return this season.

Lewis missed his second consecutive practice due to an ankle injury. The edge rusher did not play against Jacksonville.

Smith, the team's starting right tackle, is in concussion protocol. If he can't go, the Colts may slide Matt Goncalves over to right tackle and fill in Dalton Tucker at right guard.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith (72) lines up against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Buckner had his 21-day practice window opened after a four-week stay on injured reserve. The big man underwent stem cell therapy in Panama during the bye week to treat his neck injury, and he may be able to return this week if all goes well.

Downs and Pierce both popped up on the injury report but were both full participants. The Colts need their main receivers on the field to help whoever is under center on Sunday.

Leonard played three quarters against Jacksonville but suffered a PCL strain in his knee. It seems that the Colts are either planning to play Leonard or Philip Rivers against Seattle.

Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks Philip Rivers (17) and Riley Leonard (15) talk Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, during practice at the Colts training facility in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Franklin and Jones, two key defenders, were both full participants. It's looking like they'll be able to take the field vs. Seattle, barring any setbacks.

The Seahawks have not released their injury report yet, but some names to watch for include tight end Elijah Arroyo and nose tackle Brandon Pili, both of whom left last weekend's game early due to knee injuries.

Starting center Jalen Sundell is also expected to have his practice window opened after a brief stint on injured reserve. His return would certainly benefit the Seahawks' front five.

Check back in a couple of hours for Seattle's full injury report.

