Colts Might Need Arch Manning to Fix QB Problems
The Indianapolis Colts have named their starting quarterback for the entire 2025 season: Veteran Daniel Jones will lead Shane Steichen's offense, while Anthony Richardson Sr. will be the immediate backup to the former New York Giants field general.
But, given how shaky Jones has been throughout his six NFL seasons, and inconsistent Richardson has been during his two years, many have thought Indianapolis might end up becoming a team that might need to look to the 2026 NFL draft for the next quarterback.
This is likely why Bleacher Report placed the Colts on a list of potential destinations for Manning if he were to declare for the 2026 draft. Given how one of the NFL's greatest players of all time, Peyton Manning, made a legacy with the Colts, this makes perfect sense on paper.
Brent Sobleski had these things to say regarding Manning fitting in with the Colts.
"Of the five teams included in this piece, the Colts present the best combination of availability for a new starting quarterback and a solid supporting cast," wrote Sobleski. "They can make a strong play to add the next Manning. Arch Manning can benefit greatly from playing behind offensive linemen Quenton Nelson and Bernhard Raimann and alongside running back Jonathan Taylor while throwing to Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs and tight end Tyler Warren."
Sobleski finished his assessment by saying: "Another potential positive is coming in with a new staff tailored toward the quarterback. General manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen are on the hot seat, which feels like part of the reason why they went with Jones instead of Richardson.
The need to win now could backfire dramatically and place the Colts in a similar position to the one they found themselves prior to the 1998 draft. A Manning making the Colts relevant again feels like nature correcting itself."
The quarterback situation with the Colts feels anything but sure, especially considering how much the franchise invested to get Richardson with the fourth-overall pick in 2023. Now, Jones is the leader, and his career has been marred with mediocrity, injury, and a brutal win-loss record (24-44-1).
Imagining these two quarterbacks can't get it done, Texas' Manning could be an option, but only if he declares for the 2026 NFL draft. There have been mixed reports of the situation, but anything is possible, especially if a college prospect feels they're ready for the big leagues and possess the pedigree.
Through his two seasons with the Longhorns, Manning has 63/95 completions for 969 passing yards, nine touchdown tosses, and just two interceptions. Also, Manning has shown his ability to use the wheels, putting up 115 rushing yards on 28 carries and an additional four scores.
Manning has limited experience (12 games) and likely needs more in college before coming to the NFL. Remember, the big thing that was a huge concern about Richardson was his immense lack of football experience; now look at his situation.
Don't expect this to happen with the Colts and a Manning reunion. Manning needs to remain with Texas and continue to develop; he's hardly played college football, so it's difficult to imagine he'd be able to take the NFL by storm. This wouldn't be a solution the Colts need if 2025's quarterback conundrum keeps the team on the carousel.