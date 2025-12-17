Philip Rivers has become one of the most talked about players over the last week since coming out of retirement to rejoin the Indianapolis Colts.

Rivers suited up against the Seattle Seahawks in a losing effort but played well considering the circumstances. He finished 18/27 passing for 120 passing yards, one touchdown, and a pick.

Rivers was placed immediately into the Comeback Player of the Year conversation upon returning but now has skyrocketed to second place in the odds race behind San Francisco 49ers running back, Christian McCaffrey per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rivers was at +2700 odds but has jumped to +550 after his Week 15 performance at Lumen Field.

Philip Rivers' Comeback Player of the Year odds:



6 Days ago: +2700

Today: +550 (2nd shortest)



Will he win the CPOY award? 🤔#NFL | #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/Zj2f5L6g8Y — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) December 17, 2025

Rivers was brought out of retirement out of desperation from Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard.

Indianapolis had one of the quickest and wildest turnarounds at their quarterback position in the worst possible way.

Daniel Jones was having a career year, but then tore his Achilles against the Jacksonville Jaguars, ending his impressive 2025 campaign.

Then, backup quarterback Riley Leonard injured his knee, potentially hampering his mobility in the pocket.

Lastly, Anthony Richardson Sr. could have been turned to as the next starter, but is still on Injured Reserve recovering from an orbital fracture.

The squad had Brett Rypien, but he's a third-string-level quarterback who doesn't need to start if a team can turn to a better option: enter Rivers out of retirement.

Philip Rivers went from retirement to battling one of the best teams in the league on the road to the very end 👏@insidetheNFL Week 15 Big Game Edit on X pic.twitter.com/Ngl3X9ftpP — NFL (@NFL) December 16, 2025

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Rivers' modest stat line against the Seahawks isn't anything incredible, but considering how long Rivers had been out of action, it's actually impressive.

The last time Rivers took a meaningful NFL snap was in the Wildcard Round for Indianapolis against the Buffalo Bills on January 9th, 2021. Indy would fall to Buffalo 27-24.

Rivers' 2020 was an impressive showing from the then 39-year-old, as he put up 4,169 passing yards on 369 completions, 24 TD tosses and 11 interceptions. Rivers was the last Colts QB to lead the team to the playoffs.

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven-Imagn Images

Rivers in the Comeback Player of the Year conversation is excellent, but to expect the 44-year-old to overshoot McCaffrey is foolhardy.

It's not impossible, but Rivers will likely need to put up better numbers, and potentially a win or two, to beat out the dynamic running back.

Rivers came out of retirement, which is good for making his case when discussing the award. However, McCaffrey went through hell in 2024 with injuries, limiting him to just four games played.

Through 14 contests in 2025, McCaffrey has 922 rushing yards, 820 receiving yards on 86 catches, and 14 all-purpose touchdowns (nine rushing, five receiving).

Essentially, unless Rivers starts playing like his prime self, McCaffrey has this trophy locked up to add to the case at home.

If Rivers doesn't take the Comeback Player of the Year award, who cares? The NFL legend came off the couch to get back in the saddle for the love of the game, and to set an example across the league.

Rivers is a pure leader, and has the necessary drive to give Indianapolis the best chance to sneak into the playoffs after their season went completely off the rails.

Rivers and McCaffrey will have a chance to make a case for the honor on Monday Night Football when the 8-6 Colts host the 10-4 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Incredible stuff from Philip Rivers, who suited up for the first time in nearly 5 years:



"Hopefully, my sons and those ball players that I'm in charge of at the school, they'll say, 'Crap, coach wasn't scared.'"



A great model of courage for young men. pic.twitter.com/SeW2Bs0lCr — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) December 15, 2025

Recommended Articles