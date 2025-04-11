Colts Still Need More at Running Back
The Indianapolis Colts added then-free agent Khalil Herbert to the fray to complement Jonathan Taylor in the backfield for Shane Steichen's offense. This was after the Colts had no impact from depth running backs Tyler Goodson and Trey Sermon in 2024.
Despite the signing of Herbert, the Colts likely still need more talent in the running back room. The upcoming NFL draft is loaded with running back talent for Indianapolis to consider selecting, and one stands out the most for Steichen's scheme, per Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman: UCF's R.J. Harvey.
Harvey had a great final two years at UCF, displaying serious talent that can help a team like the Colts in the grand scheme of offense. Below are the metrics from both seasons, along with receiving statistics.
-2023 | 226 attempts for 1,416 rushing yards (6.3 average), 16 TDs - 19 catches for 238 yards, 1 TD
-2024 | 232 attempts for 1,577 rushing yards (6.8 average), 22 TDs - 20 catches for 267 yards, 3 TDs
Harvey was a touchdown machine, accounting for a whopping 42 all-purpose scores over two seasons on 458 carries and 39 receptions. Harvey is also an explosive runner who can make a defense pay on any given carry or catch.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Indianapolis needs this type of talent to be added to their backfield. Taylor needs breathers now and again and can't consistently have 25 touches per game if the Colts want to preserve his prime. Harvey can also provide competition for Herbert to make sure the best possible RB2 surfaces.
There are plenty of ways the Colts can address running back in the NFL draft, with other names like Miami's Damien Martinez, Delware's Marcus Yarns, and Georgia's Trevor Etienne standing out as possible options along with Harvey.
Regardless, it's all about providing Steichen and Anthony Richardson with as many offensive weapons as possible to compete with a tough AFC conference. On the flipside, Indy's AFC South division is a winnable one, so getting ample talent in what will be a run-heavy approach is key.
How will Indianapolis address running back and other positions in the fast-approaching NFL draft? It remains to be seen. However, one thing is for sure, this is arguably the most important draft that general manager Chris Ballard has had in his eight seasons (now nine) as the front office general.
The first round starts on April 24th in Green Bay, Wisconsin where Indianapolis will be on the clock with the 14th overall pick, with plenty on the line for the future of this franchise.
Recommended Articles