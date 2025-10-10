New Colts Additions to Wear Jerseys of Franchise Legends
The Indianapolis Colts announced the signing of two players to the 53-man roster earlier this week: linebacker Germaine Pratt and kicker Michael Badgley.
Pratt joins the Colts after being cut from the Las Vegas Raiders. Badgley will take over the role left behind by Spencer Shrader, who tore his ACL and MCL.
The Colts have updated the player profiles of each newcomer, revealing what jersey numbers they will wear.
Pratt will take over number 53, which now-retired linebacker Shaquille Leonard wore. Pratt wore 57 when he was with the Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals, but that number is already taken by Jaylon Carlies in Indianapolis.
Badgley will wear jersey number 12, the same number that Colts great Andrew Luck wore during his years in Indy. The number 12 was briefly worn by wide receiver DeMichael Harris in 2020.
Pratt will have some big shoes to fill by taking over Leonard's number. Leonard retired as a Colt against the Raiders, but Pratt was not present for the game. It's unclear why Pratt didn't travel with the team, but he was cut only a few days after news broke that he wouldn't play against Indy.
Leonard was the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018 and broke multiple franchise records during his Colts tenure. Pratt joins in his seventh year of professional football with hopes to help lead the Colts to an AFC South title.
Badgley wore number 6 when he last played for Indy in 2021. Of course, he doesn't face as much pressure as Luck did when wearing number 12, but the Colts are putting a lot of faith in his right foot to get the job done.
Some Colts fans may remember that number 12 was also briefly worn by former kicker Mike Vanderjagt, who was one of the more interesting characters to touch an NFL field. Vanderjagt missed a potential game-winning field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the divisional round of the playoffs 20 years ago.
The Colts will need their newcomers to make an immediate impact, starting in this weekend's clash against the Arizona Cardinals. Badgley will see his first action in over a year after suffering a torn hamstring, but he won the kicker tryout against nearly 10 other guys. The Colts have faith he can get the job done with consistent accuracy.
Pratt has already appeared in four games this season, but his reunion with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will be fun to watch. The Colts have struggled to find someone to start next to Zaire Franklin, meaning Pratt may be the missing piece to this defense.