The Indianapolis Colts saw long-time defensive end Kwity Paye depart for the Las Vegas Raiders last week in free agency.

Now, another key member of the roster has joined Paye in Las Vegas, linebacker Segun Olubi.

NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news on X.

Raiders have signed former Colts free agent LB Segun Olubi. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2026

This doesn't seem like much of a loss on paper, considering Olubi wasn't on the field much during his four years with Indianapolis as a linebacker.

Through 51 games and two starts, Olubi amassed 50 tackles, two fumble recoveries, an interception, and a pass breakup.

However, Olubi made his name with Indianapolis through his work on special teams. Olbui brought the pain in this regard and put together a great career being an unsung hero.

In fact, 16 of Olubi's 50 career tackles came from the special teams side of the ball. He also accrued two blocked punts in that four-year timeframe.

Sudden change. Segun Olubi with blocked punt. Colts first and goal at 8 — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) October 5, 2025

Special teamers like Olubi never get much recognition because it's not a glamorous position like something on offense or defense. Regardless, Indianapolis has to figure out a way to fill this key void.

It also leaves another spot in the linebacker room to fill. Indianapolis traded Zaire Franklin to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for defensive tackle Colby Wooden. This took away a top-level defensive captain and Pro Bowl talent.

Olubi wasn't a starter-quality defender but was able to step in and provide production if needed. Olubi's best season as a defender was in 2023 when he started a pair of games in relief of Franklin.

Sep 22, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Segun Olubi (50) celebrates a tackle during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

During that season, he posted 26 tackles, an interception, a pass breakup, and a key fumble recovery. In short, he's a backup, but can still get the job done if he's needed as a temporary starter.

Olubi's departure leaves the following players on the Indianapolis linebacker depth chart, indicating serious work needs to be done across the position group.

Austin Ajiake

Jaylon Carlies

Joseph Vaughn

John Bullock

Devin Veresuk

None of these names inspires confidence as a starter at any variation of the linebacker position, which means Chris Ballard likely gets more talent through free agency and the NFL draft in April.

As for the immediate in free agency, certain names stand out as potential fits that could make a big impact upon signing. These players have been pulled from the available free agents list on Spotrac.

Bobby Okereke

Logan Wilson

Kenneth Murray

Matt Milano

Germaine Pratt (played for Colts in 2025)

A name to keep an eye on is Germaine Pratt. Pratt played with Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo for six years with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Upon getting signed by Indy during the 2025 season, he hit the ground running and was productive as a starter alongside Franklin. Pratt finished 2025 with 126 tackles, 10 pass breakups, six tackles for loss, and an interception.

It would be wise to retain Pratt to check off one box for what is a very needy linebacker position in Indianapolis.

As for Olubi, the Colts will have to get a worthy replacement for what he was able to do for Brian Mason's troops on special teams.

We'll see if that's a new name or an existing defender ready to pounce at the opportunity to be the next special teams ace.