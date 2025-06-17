New Colts Starters May Have 'Bust Potential'
The Indianapolis Colts lost two key pieces to their offensive line this offseason. Long-time center and four-time Pro Bowler Ryan Kelly and promising talent, guard Will Fries, both signed contracts with the NFC contender Minnesota Vikings.
These departures left huge holes in Tony Sparano Jr.'s offensive trenches, but luckily, the Colts drafted two linemen for this occasion in the 2024 NFL draft: center Tanor Bortolini (fourth round) and guard/tackle Matt Goncalves (third round).
Last year, both players got valuable starting time in relief of Kelly and Fries. Bortolini (351 snaps) and Goncalves (566 snaps) will take that valuable starting experience into 2025, where they'll be relied upon to be efficient and help the QB and ground attack.
But Bortolini and Goncalves have their fair share of detractors. Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report gets brutally honest on Bortolini and Goncalves when detailing what might happen in 2025 with the Colts.
"There's some bust potential on the offensive line, too. Quenton Nelson and Bernhard Raimann are great starters, but Tanor Bortolini is in his first year of starting at center, Matt Goncalves is making the move to guard, and Braden Smith is 29 with an injury history."
Bortolini didn't allow a sack in 2024 while playing 211 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus, showing efficiency in year one. His overall blocking was respectable for a fourth-rounder thrown into the most important position on the offensive line.
As for Goncalves, those 563 offensive line snaps were played at both left (230 snaps) and right tackle (333). Now, Goncalves will be trusted to move inside and replace Fries, which is why the Colts drafted him. The former Pittsburgh Panther has the skills to transition.
For Ballentine to claim Bortolini and Goncalves possess 'bust potential' is a bit rich. If neither had started last year, or played a smaller amount of snaps, it might be passable to claim this. However, they started and played well given the circumstances and their lack of NFL experience.
Anything can happen in the league, and Bortolini and Goncalves can always have sophomore slumps with so much responsibility on their plate. But they showed enough last season to give confidence to the Indy coaching staff.
Bortolini and Goncalves must step up and play well for Indianapolis to succeed in 2025. The leash on this regime is shorter than ever, with an AFC South title and a playoff spot as the expectations for the franchise.
