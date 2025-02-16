NFL Analyst Floats Colts Trading Anthony Richardson in Offseason
The Indianapolis Colts have the difficult task of turning the team's recent lack of success around as soon as this year to push for their AFC South division and try to snag a playoff berth for the first time since 2020.
Arguably the biggest catalyst for this will be how things lay out for quarterback Anthony Richardson. The former fourth-overall pick has had quite a rocky start to his first two seasons in the NFL but has the talent to become something great if things can smooth out.
With his struggles, there are probably teams interested in somehow trading for Richardson's high ceiling of ability to try and cultivate what Indy thus far hasn't been able to. Matthew Schmidt of Los Angeles Rams on SI agrees, stating the Los Angeles Rams should inquire about a trade.
Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard dropped some unflattering comments about Richardson's job security moving into next season, which could prompt the Colts to field trade offers for him.- Matthew Schmidt | LA Rams on SI.com
Colts GM Chris Ballard stated that Richardson hasn't proven he can play 17 games, and that competition is needed for the field general position. But, this isn't anything wild or untrue from the tenured front office leader.
The Colts likely want to see this out with Richardson in year three, especially after his offseason work with quarterback development guru Chris Hess. But Ballard isn't wrong, as Richardson has only played 44.1% of his possible games (15 out of 34).
As Schmidt states in their piece, the Rams probably want a contingency plan for whenever they move on from veteran QB and former Super Bowl champion Matt Stafford. But, the Colts can't give up on Richardson before his third season.
Richardson is only 22 and will be a young 23 when the NFL season starts, so there's still time to harvest his possible breakout season. Trading him away now would be foolhardy by Indy, despite the fact that they might be able to finagle a haul for him in a deal.
The Colts are probably not even entertaining trade packages for Richardson and likely haven't thought of it in the slightest. They do need to try and add relevant competition behind him to get the best from the former Florida Gator after having the aging Joe Flacco back him up.
Indianapolis must see this through, and Shane Steichen's scheme fits Richardson perfectly given that running back Jonathan Taylor is also in the backfield with the athletic signal-caller. Don't expect the Colts to come close to trading Richardson; they have to be certain he is/isn't the guy under center.
