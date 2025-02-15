Rams Make Perfect Trade Suitor for Colts' Anthony Richardson
The Los Angeles Rams are in a very peculiar spot heading into the NFL offseason.
While the Rams won 10 of their last 14 games this past year to establish themselves as legitimate NFC contenders heading into 2025, they actually have many questions about their future.
Los Angeles will probably be trying to trade wide receiver Cooper Kupp, which will end his eight-year run with the Rams. And even more importantly, Los Angeles may be in the process of undergoing a quarterback change.
Trade speculation has been swirling around Matthew Stafford, who has two years remaining on his contract and is clearly declining.
But even if the Rams don't trade Stafford (and I don't think they will), they at least have to start thinking about who his successor will be, because it's hard to envision the 37-year-old playing that much longer.
In that case, how about calling up the Indianapolis Colts to inquire about Anthony Richardson?
The Colts seem like they are growing tired of Richardson, who has made just 15 starts through two NFL seasons as a result of persistent injury issues and less-than-stellar play.
Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard dropped some unflattering comments about Richardson's job security moving into next season, which could prompt the Colts to field trade offers for him.
The Rams would actually represent a perfect landing spot for Richardson, as the 22-year-old could learn under Stafford for a year or two before eventually taking over as the starter in 2026 or 2027. And if LA trades Stafford this offseason? Then Richardson can assume the starting role now.
Richardson has struggled mightily over his first couple of years in the league, but he also hasn't exactly been granted a very cushy situation in Indianapolis.
The University of Florida product is immensely talented, so perhaps another team—like the Rams—could manage to squeeze that ability out of him?
Los Angeles has a clear No. 1 receiver in Puka Nacua, and its front office has a terrific reputation of consistently building winners.
Of course, the cost of acquisition matters when it comes to Richardson, who was selected by the Colts with the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. If Indianapolis is expecting a massive return, the Rams should probably pass.
However, if Los Angeles is able to nab Richardson with a manageable trade package, it could potentially be a great way for the team to transition into the post-Stafford era.
