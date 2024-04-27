Grade: Colts Pick Ball-Hawking Safety Jaylon Carlies Round 5, Pick 151
The Indianapolis Colts used the 151st overall pick in round five of the NFL Draft to select Missouri Tigers safety Jaylon Carlies.
Indianapolis took a while to grab a safety, but are getting a turnover machine with Carlies. During his four seasons with Missouri, Carlies tallied 220 tackles (11.5 for loss), nine interceptions, and three fumbles forced.
In 2023, Carlies graded at 68.3 overall defensively and 65.6 in coverage, per Pro Football Focus. Another interesting PFF grade is the 88.4 pass-rushing mark. While Carlies is a safety, he was still used on 17 pass-rushing snaps, showing an ability to get pressure on quarterbacks when blitzing.
Carlies also fits the athletic type for the Colts and will be a versatile addition. In 2023, Carlies saw 687 total snaps with 398 being coverage. Interestingly, he saw 167 snaps in the box, 326 as a free safety, and 150 in the slot. If Indianapolis wanted a defender who can do a lot in the secondary, they may have found it with Carlies, and at a potential bargain.
Look for Carlies to be a special teamer to start, but also may be thrown into the fray of the free safety competition. With Nick Cross as the current starter, Daniel Scott, Rodney Thomas II, and now Carlies, will all compete during the off-season for playing time. After a disaster finish with the free safety position for Indy in 2023, this is exactly what the Colts needed to do to decide on a clear starter opposite Julian Blackmon at strong safety.
Final Grade: B
