Grade: Colts Pick Versatile DB Micah Abraham Round 6, Pick 201
The Indianapolis Colts with pick No.201 snagged the versatile defensive back Micah Abraham from Marshall University. The talented young corner was All-Sun Belt Conference this past season as a redshirt senior.
Abraham, who measures in at 5’9 and 185 pounds, is a shorter player that had really good ball skills throughout his college career, racking up double digit pass breakups in each of his last three seasons. Due to the height and shorter arms, I think he probably will play his best ball from the slot position at the next level.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Abraham spent his freshman year as a safety before converting over to cornerback the following year. While he’s not an amazing athlete, Abraham is a very instinctive player and there is a path to success for him.
Early on, Abraham likely contributes on special teams and competes for a spot on the backend of the roster. The defensive back room has all of a sudden gotten really crowded for the Colts following the moves they had made in the NFL draft so far.
I would grade this pick a C for the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts typically take chances during the back half of the draft on supreme athletes. This move is the exact opposite, as they swing for a guy that has solid tape but is a moderate athlete.
I’m interested to see the exact role Gus Bradley and the staff have envisioned for Abraham with the current state of the cornerback room.
Final Grade: C
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.