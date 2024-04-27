Colts Select Ball-Hawk Micah Abraham with 201st Pick in NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts made a somewhat uncharacteristic pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Sunday, selecting 5'9", 185-pound cornerback Micah Abraham in the sixth round with the 201st overall pick.
Abraham is much smaller than the normal type of cornerback that the Colts covet despite having 4.4 speed, but he also has an exceptional trait in his ball-hawking ability. In a whopping 58 career games, Abraham had 12 interceptions and 42 pass breakups.
Abraham—who is the cousin of former Colts cornerback Tim Jennings (2006-09)—joins a Colts cornerback group featuring Kenny Moore II, JuJu Brents, Jaylon Jones, Dallis Flowers, Darrell Baker Jr., and fellow rookie draft pick Jaylin Simpson. Abraham has a decent shot at competing with Chris Lammons to be the Colts' backup slot corner behind Moore.
So far in the draft, the Colts have selected:
- 1:15—UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu
- 2:52—Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell
- 3:82—Pittsburgh offensive tackle Matt Goncalves
- 4:117—Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini
- 5:142—Oregon State wide receiver Anthony Gould
- 5:151—Missouri linebacker Jaylon Carlies
- 5:164—Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson
- 6:201—Marshall cornerback Micah Abraham
The Colts now have the remaining picks:
- 7:234
