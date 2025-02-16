NFL Oddsmakers Aren't High on Colts' Shane Steichen in 2025
Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen has had as average of a tenure as a leader can muster in his first two seasons with a 17-17 record. As expected with this mark of wins and losses, the playoffs have also eluded him.
While Steichen has a great mind for the offensive side of the ball, his success is tied to the hip of quarterback Anthony Richardson to elevate in his third season.
In a piece from CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan covering early NFL Coach of the Year odds, Steichen is understandably near the bottom of the list at 24th overall with +3000 odds.
Notable coaches ahead of him are rookie leaders Brian Schottenheimer (Dallas Cowboys) and Kellen Moore (New Orleans Saints), showcasing what the odds-makers think of Steichen's chances to achieve the award.
It's not all on Steichen and Richardson, as the Colts' defense was truly up-and-down in 2024 and must address their depth problems and add more dynamic players. While the team doesn't have to throw out their bank account in free agency, it would be nice for Lou Anarumo to have some solid talent.
Realistically the only way Steichen seems to have a future leading the Colts franchise as the head coach is if his squad makes the playoffs. An added bonus would be for the team to obtain an AFC South championship, which has avoided them for over a decade (2014).
Steichen has so much riding on the outcome of the 2025 season. He, Richardson, and general manager Chris Ballard have formed a mediocre trifecta that has yielded fans a boring .500 record.
There must be a shift in the right direction, and a clear one, or it might be the final year these three are in their respective positions. If Steichen wants to shatter the odds-makers and compete for Coach of the Year, he has to at the least make the postseason, perhaps even win a playoff game to get it.
