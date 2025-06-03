Colts Not Favored to Overcome Divisional Woes
The Indianapolis Colts haven't won the AFC South in so long that it's difficult to pinpoint when they last secured the division. For those out of the know, it was 2014 when Andrew Luck was early in his career and Chuck Pagano was the coach.
For the 2025 campaign, this is a huge goal for Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen to take the crown from the Houston Texans, who have won the division for the last two campaigns with C.J. Stroud leading the charge.
Two other squads are residing in the division with Indy: the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans. And, per Matt Holder of Bleacher Report, the Jaguars are next in line to take the AFC South, not Indianapolis.
"He (Trevor Lawrence) has his flaws, but he gives Jacksonville a better shot to take down Houston this fall than rookie Cam Ward in Tennessee or whoever starts in Indianapolis between Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson."
The QB battle between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones will be something to monitor, but neither signal-caller has instilled much confidence that they can secure a division title.
However, if the quarterback position can gain consistency for Steichen's offense, it might help the case for Indy to steal the division. It's also not strictly dependent upon how the quarterback spot pans out, as it will be critical for Lou Anarumo's defense to step up after a year that wasn't consistent either.
The Colts must win as a team and play better week in, week out, on all three sides of the ball. The Colts are out of time for the trifecta of Ballard, Steichen, and Richardson to work out, as this is the final year where there has to be a divisional/playoff push or better.
The good news is that there has been a shift in philosophical approach from Ballard, who secured eight new picks, including tight end Tyler Warren, in the NFL draft. He also went out and signed two of the top available free agents, cornerback and former All-Pro Charvarius Ward, and safety Camryn Bynum.
These types of moves and occurrences are what the Colts need to have the best possible chance at getting what they need in 2025: prominence and success.
The Colts are amid their OTAs and are working hard to build something promising for the 2025 season with a new defensive coordinator, fresh talents, and a quarterback competition that might decide where this franchise pivots next.
This will be the most important season for Indianapolis in recent memory, and they can't afford to fall apart or be mediocre any longer.
