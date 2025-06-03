Colts' QB Conundrum Has Ambiguous Future
The Indianapolis Colts have the QB battle they didn't want when they drafted Anthony Richardson in 2023 as the fourth overall pick. Yet, this is exactly where Indianapolis is with the most important position in the sport.
Now, it's the Daniel Jones versus Richardson camp battle that has massive implications for both signal-callers. If Jones can't beat Richardson, his future as a starter is likely over. However, if Richardson can't beat Jones, his time might not be over as a starter, given his age and traits, but probably is in the Circle City.
ESPN's Ben Solak mentions this as one of the 11 jobs with a question mark.
"It's rare to see an actual open camp battle at quarterback, but that's what we've got here in Indianapolis. The camp battle format -- throws against air with no live tackling or pass rush -- skews toward Daniel Jones, who also has the advantage of being the new kid on the block. But Anthony Richardson still has the potential to be the future of the franchise, whereas Jones would be a stopgap."
Richardson had a brutal 2024 and hasn't solidified anything in his 15 games of NFL experience. He was better in his rookie year than in his sophomore year, where his production as a passer fell into the tank and never seemed to recover.
Richardson can't have another sad season throwing the football. Yes, he's an incredible athlete and has all the tools to be a weapon offensively, but Richardson has to be more than a runner in 2025, he has to take significant steps forward to keep his starting job.
As for Jones, he's had a career marred by a bad win-loss record (24-44-1), efficiency, and overall rough performances. Jones gets another shot now against a struggling Richardson to get into the starting graces again.
This time, he won't be around a franchise that lacked equipping him with playmakers, as the Colts have offensive assets Jones can lean on, especially in the receiving game. The Colts will operate a lot with their ground attack, but Jones can throw to Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and rookie tight end Tyler Warren.
Jones has an opportunity to ignite his career and return to his 2022 status, where he was ultra-efficient with the football, made the playoffs, and won a postseason game. Jones has had some level of success and will look to return to those ways.
If Jones can't make it happen if he starts, his career as a leader of offense might be over, which would relegate him back to relief as he did with the Minnesota Vikings. Jones might not have the type of pressure Richardson has, but plenty is riding on this year for the future of the former Duke Blue Devil.
Both quarterbacks need to succeed, but only one will get the start week 1. With that being said, whoever wins the gig initially has to keep it, and is likely on a short leash since there was stiff competition brought in to fight for the right to get under center.
This is a zenith-type story for the NFL, and with good reason. Whoever leads the Colts might be paving the way for how this team's trajectory unfolds. Make no mistake, while Jones makes sense in Steichen's scheme, Richardson is who the Colts hope pans out.
