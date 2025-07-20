Colts Not Well-Favored to End Playoff Drought
The stakes are high for the Indianapolis Colts when it comes to how this 2025 campaign ends. It can go one of two ways at the intersection the franchise is in. First, the team can win 10-plus games, obtain a playoff spot, and contend (or win) the AFC South from the Houston Texans.
If this happens, then expect general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen to remain intact for at least another season. But, if success doesn't come and the squad looks too much like their 2023 and 2024 forms, securing eight or nine wins without anything to show for it, the time of this duo might be at it's end.
It's imperative that the Colts hit these two critical goals. Indianapolis hasn't realized any playoff contention since 2020, when Philip Rivers led the team to the Wild Card with an 11-5 record as the starter. There's reason for optimism that the Colts can do it with a more lax schedule, but there are detractors with how inconsistent they've been.
USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz gets honest about their thoughts on Indianapolis and their chances to end a four-year playoff drought. Middlehurst-Schwartz starts with Ballard's free agency and the quarterback situation between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.
"No one could rightfully call Indianapolis' offseason a true shake-up, but this was hardly the stay-the-course approach that has been the throughline of Chris Ballard's tenure," said Middlehurst-Schwartz. "Signing Daniel Jones allows the team to pivot immediately from Anthony Richardson amid what seems to be some buyer's remorse, or at least frustration with the quarterback's stunted development."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Ballard went against his philosophy during free agency by acquiring former Second Team All-Pro Charvarius Ward at corner and promising safety Camryn Bynum to help new coordinator Lou Anarumo in his first year.
As for Jones, he was signed to compete with Richardson. However, it's starting to look more like the Colts did this to have an insurance policy, barring Richardson is a bust. Jones also had a decision between the Colts and Minnesota Vikings and chose the Circle City.
Lastly, Middlehurst-Schwartz mentions that the Colts might need to curb their enthusiasm for the playoffs. "Still, there's not much to suggest that the Colts can keep up with the Texans or any of the AFC's other playoff threats given their ho-hum core."
That's a tough criticism given how the Colts morphed the dynamic of their defense with such big signings. Also, while the QB needs to be figured out conclusively, the offensive weapons around the next field general are promising for Steichen's offense.
The Colts have finished second in the AFC South for the past two seasons, but must change that narrative for Steichen's third campaign as head coach. The pressure is on the Colts this year, and with great reason.
The Colts, outside of the quarterback, don't have a 'ho-hum' core. Indianapolis' 2025 training camp begins this week, with all eyes on the battle between Jones and Richardson. If Indy can even get somewhat consistent QB play, they can have a good shot at pushing for a division title and playoff position.
Recommended Articles