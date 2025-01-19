Colts' O-Line Gets Middling Rank for 2024 Season
The Indianapolis Colts finished an unmemorable 2024 campaign with plenty of disappointment after missing the playoffs for a fourth straight year. While the defense looked rough under Gus Bradley, the offense wasn't the greatest in year two of Shane Steichen.
While Indy finished 13th in the NFL in overall yards per game (334.8), they concluded in the bottom half in points per game at 17th (22.2). Many eyes were on quarterback Anthony Richardson's performance, but the offensive line was the biggest constant with mainstays like guard Quenton Nelson, center Ryan Kelly, and tackle Braden Smith.
However, Pro Football Network's Ben Rolfe believes the Colts' protection isn't what it used to be, ranking the position group 15th in the NFL in their recent article ranking all 32 offensive lines.
The Indianapolis Colts’ OL is no longer the elite unit it once was. It still has some good players, but it lacks high-level talent across the board.- Ben Rolfe | Pro Football Network
To Rolfe's point on the aforementioned 'mainstays,' minus Nelson, Kelly (67.0) and Smith (66.2) didn't post the best offensive grades from Pro Football Focus and might show signs of regression. However, to say the Colts' offensive line lacks talent is a bit of a stretch.
Indianapolis took the third and fourth rounds of the 2024 NFL draft to select Matt Goncalves (third-rounder) and Tanor Bortolini (fourth-rounder). With multiple injuries on the line, both had opportunities to start and gather valuable NFL experience in the trenches.
Goncalves saw 563 snaps at both tackle positions, while Bortolini logged 348 at center. While neither played out of this world in their rookie campaigns, they were solid in their starting roles and have bright futures.
Yes, the Colts can push backups who saw action and underwhelmed like guard Dalton Tucker or tackle Blake Freeland, but the Colts have young names developing into possible starter-level talents.
Tony Sparano Jr.'s unit protected quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Richardson well, allowing 32 sacks as a team, which was tied for the seventh-fewest in 2024. Flacco's immobility did help account for 12 of the sacks, but overall, Indy did fine to shore up their field generals.
As for run-blocking, it all stands out in running back Jonathan Taylor's metrics. The Pro Bowler accumulated 303 carries for 1,431 rushing yards (4.7 average) and 11 rushing scores. While it's fair to say Taylor is an elite back, he can't always generate four-plus yards a tote without a line that creates the lanes.
The Colts can always afford to add more skillsets to their offensive line unit. Given that the injury rate is guaranteed at the pro level, it's smart to have capable players backing up the starters. Luckily for Indianapolis, quarterback Richardson avoids sacks well and can get out of the pocket effectively.
Look for the Colts to continue emphasizing adding depth to the offensive line. While free agency and the draft are ahead, so are difficult decisions for Chris Ballard and Co. on Kelly, Fries, and Smith. We'll see who they let walk and possibly re-sign, for the 2025 campaign.
