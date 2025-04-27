Colts O-Line Plan Comes Into Focus With Jalen Travis Selection
It was only a matter of time before the Indianapolis Colts would trade back in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Colts traded back 10 spots in the fourth round with the Los Angeles Rams and picked up an extra sixth-round pick in the process.
But when the Colts finally made their fourth-round pick, they added one of the largest players in the draft.
The Colts selected Iowa State tackle Jalen Travis with the No.127 pick on Saturday. At 6-8 and 339 pounds, Travis brings a hulking presence to a Colts offensive line room that has undergone multiple changes this offseason.
Travis spent the first four seasons of his collegiate career at Princeton, starting all 15 games at tackle in which he appeared his final two seasons with the Tigers. Travis earned Second-Team All-Ivy League honors in 2022 and 2023. After graduating from Princeton, he transferred to Iowa State in 2024 and started 11 games for the Cyclones, earning Honorable Mention All-Big 12.
Travis is a very intriguing offensive tackle prospect. He looks every bit the part of a dominant tackle in the NFL, with long arms and a massive frame. Travis is also a fantastic athlete (9.08 RAS), as he is quick out of his stance and plenty nimble for one of the largest players in the draft.
In the run game, Travis is an explosive player who creates movement off the snap, driving players off the ball. He works well on combo blocks to punch and climb to the second level and creates a brick wall when pulling out in space.
In the passing game, Travis’ frame is difficult for defenders to maneuver around. He patiently waits for defenders to make their moves and understands how to counter and adjust to what he is seeing from his opponent. Travis' hands are a plus in the passing game as well.
Here is an excerpt from the 2025 Indy Draft Guide on how Travis fits with the Colts:
"Travis is a smart and athletically gifted player that still has room to grow in the NFL. He has the traits to be a quality backup/spot starter, but teams just have to be patient to work out his deficiencies. The Colts are certainly looking to add competition to the backend of their roster, and a player like Travis could push Blake Freeland in camp for the swing tackle job in 2025 and beyond."
The selection of Travis brings clarity to the Colts' plans for their offensive line next season. While Travis does possess tackle-guard flexibility, all of his experience in college has been at tackle. Travis will likely compete with third-year pro Blake Freeland for the Colts' swing tackle role.
With Travis providing more depth at tackle, the pick opens up Matt Goncalves to move to right guard, replacing the departed Will Fries in the starting lineup. Goncalves only played one snap at guard for the Colts as a rookie, but Indy has expressed confidence in Goncalves' ability to play guard at a high level.
General manager Chris Ballard said as much after Day 2 of the draft concluded.
"I'll tell you this, with (Matt) Goncalves last year," Ballard stated. "We like Goncalves and he ended up playing pretty good football for us, and we think he's got a really bright future. Whether it's at tackle or guard, we'll see. But we'll have a good offensive line when we start the season.”
The plan for the Colts' offensive line looks set. While it will look different than in years past, Indy believes that with Goncalves manning the right guard spot and Travis providing solid depth at tackle, the offensive line will continue to be a strength for the team.