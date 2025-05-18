Colts' Offense Hit With Blunt Take Despite Offseason Hype
Across the recent offseason months for the Indianapolis Colts, it's been a decently productive time when looking at how this team's offense has continued to develop.
The long-awaited acquisition at tight end was made possible with the selection of Tyler Warren in round one of the draft, the intriguing addition of Daniel Jones was added into the fold at quarterback, and with an already strong core in place at wide receiver and running back, the Colts look to be among the more compelling watches when it comes to scoring the ball across the entire NFL during the 2025 season.
But when it comes to stacking up the Colts' offense across the league, it hasn't quite resulted in Indianapolis emerging into any spectacular rankings, even with an offseason of ideal moves on that side of the ball.
In Bleacher Report's latest rankings, stacking up how the Colts' offense stands out amongst the rest of the NFL, Brent Sobleski placed Indianapolis at 20th, right behind the Denver Broncos. And of course, most of the concerns for this unit centered around what's to come at the quarterback position.
"The Indianapolis Colts have all the pieces in place to be field an explosive offense, depending on how quarterback Anthony Richardson develops," Sobleski wrote. "Richardson doesn't need to be anything special as a passer; he simply needs to become more efficient. If he doesn't, maybe Daniel Jones provides what the squad needs. Then, the Colts could easily surpass this ranking... Despite a shaky quarterback situation, Indianapolis still has significant talent at the skill positions and a rock solid offensive line. Running back Jonathan Taylor is counted among the league's best ball-carriers. Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs and Alec Pierce form an effective wide receiver trio."
Truly, the most critical component for the Colts' offense next season inevitably focuses on what transpires under center. If Richardson (or even Jones) can file in as an improved passer from what Indianapolis had last year, it's easy to see a world where Indianapolis navigates to being dubbed a top 15-ranked offense, or even higher. But, making that a reality could be easier said than done.
However, a lot of that success could also depend on how this new-look offensive line pans out for the Colts following a number of changes this offseason–– an aspect Sobleski also went on to mention.
"The offensive line is where a couple hits occurred, with center Ryan Kelly and right guard Will Fries leaving in free agency to join the Minnesota Vikings," Sobelski continued. "But Indianapolis did prepare for the moment with last year's draft selections of Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves, who are expected to fill those spots."
The tools are present for the Colts and their scoring unit to make that aspired jump, but it remains to be seen if everything manages to click in a critical third year with Richardson and Shane Steichen leading the charge.