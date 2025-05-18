First Look at Tyler Warren, Riley Leonard in Colts Uni Revealed
Indianapolis Colts rookies, tight end Tyler Warren and quarterback Riley Leonard, participated in the NFLPA Rookie Premiere event in Los Angeles last week.
"NFLPA Rookie Premiere offers partners unparalleled access to more than 40 of the NFL's newest stars at their first major business and marketing event following the NFL Draft," according to the NFLPA website. "The Premiere is one of the most valuable opportunities available to NFLPA partners as it's the first point of contact to connect directly with professional football's most promising and marketable young players – at a single unique event – to build content and relationships for the season and beyond.
While the annual event introduces new NFL players to the marketing side of football, it also gives fans the opportunity to see these players in their full new gameday uniforms for the first time.
Throughout the event, the NFLPA posted photos of the rookies in attendance, including Warren and Leonard below:
The Colts drafted Warren with the 14th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Penn State. The do-it-all tight end is expected to be an immediate starter and contributor to the Colts' offense, giving head coach Shane Steichen the type of player at the tight end position that he hasn't yet been able to utilize in his previous two seasons in Indianapolis.
Leonard was a sixth-round pick by the Colts out of Notre Dame. For now, he is expected to compete for the team's third quarterback spot behind Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. Known for his toughness and leadership, he also has a connection with Steichen and the Colts through former Colts quarterback Philip Rivers, who trains Leonard and was the last quarterback to lead the Colts to the playoffs back in 2020.