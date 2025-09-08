Colts Offense Perfect in Massive Season-Opening Victory
The Indianapolis Colts dominated the Miami Dolphins yesterday to kick off their 2025 campaign. After a 33-8 routing, an incredible statistic surfaced for Shane Steichen's offense.
Indianapolis became the first team since 1978 to score on every offensive possession.
Indianapolis saw an incredible performance from quarterback Daniel Jones, who many had written off as a starting quarterback in the NFL. However, efficient operation under center and a strong ground attack broke the will of Miami's defense.
Jones finished the day with 22/29 completions for a blistering 75.9 percentage, consistently keeping the offense in rhythm and pressing the Dolphins to adjust, but it never happened.
On top of that, Jones found Michael Pittman Jr. for a big-time 27-yard touchdown down the right sideline to kick off the second quarter. He also scored two more rushing scores down at the goal line.
Other players who stood out for Indy's offense were running back Jonathan Taylor, who logged 71 rushing yards on 18 carries. The two-time Pro Bowler also hauled in three catches for 27 receiving yards on three targets.
Pittman also led the team in receiving yards (80) and caught 75 percent of his targets (six of eight). However, the rookie tight end, Tyler Warren, may have put up the best performance of any offensive weapon for Steichen's offense.
Warren was everywhere and did everything well in his NFL debut. Warren led the Colts in targets (nine), catches (seven), and was second on the team in receiving yards behind Pittman with 76.
Warren was also used out of the backfield as a fullback to secure a first down and consistently threw key blocks to help progress Steichen's offense.
On a day where the team honored late CEO Jim Irsay with an illustrious Ring of Honor induction, the team was able to smash an over-decade-long curse of dropping the Week 1 contest. The last time Indianapolis won the season opener was 2013, but that is now a thing of the past.
The NFL season is a long one, and the Dolphins aren't close to the toughest competition Indy will face. However, for Steichen's offense to play this well and execute scores on 7/7 drives is an incredible feat and gives the team something to shoot for.
The Colts defend home turf again next Sunday, September 14th, against the Denver Broncos (1-0). This will be a tougher test for Jones and Co., but there's plenty of optimism after such efficient execution to kick off the 2025 campaign.