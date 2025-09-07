Colts Risers and Fallers in Triumphant Week 1 Victory
The Indianapolis Colts torched the Miami Dolphins to open their 2025 campaign with a dominant 33-8 victory.
The Colts put on a gorgeous display of team football to complement the late CEO Jim Irsay's Ring of Honor ceremony. Now, the team is 1-0 for the first time since 2013.
With so much to cover and praise, it's difficult to find negatives, but they're there.
Here are the risers and fallers from Indy's huge Week 1 win against the visiting Dolphins.
Riser | Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones wasn't being given much of a chance heading to Indy to start, but after seeing what he accomplished in Shane Steichen's offense on Sunday, the narratives are already shifting.
Jones was fantastic, completing 22/29 passes for 272 yards through the air and a huge 27-yard score to Michael Pittman Jr.
Jones also tacked on two more scores on the ground and 26 rushing yards. In short, Jones looked better than anyone could have expected. He'll try to connect this performance into next week when the Colts defend Lucas Oil against the Denver Broncos.
Faller | Run Defense
It was difficult to notch negatives from such a clean victory, but the Colts did allow some solid run-game operation from Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.
While it wasn't a multitude, the Dolphins finished with 78 rushing yards on 12 carries (6.5 average), with De'Von Achane leading the charge with 55 on seven attempts (7.9 average).
Indy won't always see this type of dominance, so they'll look to be better against opposing ground attacks going forward.
Riser | Tyler Warren
Colts' rookie tight end Tyler Warren was drafted to upgrade the brutally bad performance from the position last year. After seeing what he accomplished in his first NFL regular-season game, it's safe to say it's better than before.
Warren led the team in targets (nine), catches (seven), and was second in receiving yards to Pittman (76). Warren was also used as a fullback and showed his blocking abilities often.
Warren looked like a star for the Colts, and while it's far too early to solidify that tag on the former Nittany Lion, it's an incredible start to his NFL career.
Faller | Josh Downs
Colts wideout Josh Downs is one of the team's most reliable pass-catchers and was slated to thrive with Jones under center. But the Dolphins kept the third-year pro in check.
Jones hit on 22 passes, with 13 going to Pittman (six) and Warren (seven), leaving nine others on the field. However, Downs only saw three targets, caught two, and logged only 12 yards.
Again, it was hard to find negatives, but this isn't the start Downs wanted. We'll see if he can adjust and gain more against the Broncos next Sunday.
Riser | Lou Anarumo
New Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was in charge of both McDaniel and QB Tagovailoa on Sunday afternoon.
Anarumo's defense logged three sacks, constant pressure, three turnovers (two picks), and allowed only 211 team yards from Miami.
Anarumo's scheme was so complex that it led to two sacks from the secondary (Kenny Moore II and Nick Cross) and a pick from a defensive edge (Laiatu Latu). In short, Anarumo systematically picked apart Miami's offense.
Faller | Alec Pierce
Indy's most explosive and exciting wideout, Alec Pierce, was grossly limited against the Dolphins due to Jones running the offensive show under center.
The vertical threat is more formidable with a QB who throws downfield, and while Jones did take some shots, Pierce only snagged one catch for 36 yards.
It's just one game, but Pierce was assumed to struggle as a vertical threat when paired with a safer operator like Jones under center. This connection will be one to monitor as the Colts' season moves along.