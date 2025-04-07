Colts Offensive Line Can Use 'Best Finisher' in Draft
The Indianapolis Colts have seen multiple mainstays depart in NFL free agency. Some notables are linebacker E.J. Speed and center Ryan Kelly. However, the biggest might be former right guard Will Fries to the Minnesota Vikings.
After a torrid 2024 campaign, Fries' absence leaves a gaping hole in the Colts' offensive line between Tanor Bortolini and Braden Smith. The question is: Will the Colts draft a player to fill that void? The answer is a tough one to predict, but there are options in the draft.
One that stands out vibrantly is Missouri Tigers behemoth Armand Membou. The powerhouse lineman was referenced by ESPN's Matt Bowen twice in his piece detailing top prospects at 100 different skills and traits.
For Membou, he falls into the 'most explosive' and 'best finisher' for offensive linemen. Bowen had this to say regarding his explosiveness.
"Membou has great physical traits at 6-4 and 332 pounds, and I see explosive movement ability on the tape. Membou can operate in space and ramp up his short-area speed as a second-level blocker," wrote Bowen. "He ran a 4.91 in the 40 at the combine and jumped 34 inches in the vertical -- both top-four results among offensive linemen."
Membou is a versatile player who can fill in at right guard for the departed Fries. However, he played 800 snaps at right tackle for the Tigers in 2024 and posted great metrics per Pro Football Focus of 90.6 overall, 87.6 run-blocking, and 86.6 pass-blocking.
He also only allowed eight pressures on 411 pass-blocking snaps, which displays his impressive on-field prowess. Bowen also highlighted that Membou understands how to finish his assignments.
"Membou shows some nastiness when he finishes blocks. You can see the tone-setting traits on the tape; he drives defenders into the turf. Helmet-sticker stuff there."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Membou is naturally a tackle, and while Indy likely drafts him in the first round to replace Fries, they may also turn to second-year blocker Matt Goncalves for that. In this case, Membou can be the successor to Braden Smith once he hits free agency in 2026.
Smith is a fantastic player, but injuries are mounting for the veteran, and Chris Ballard, as well as line coach Tony Sparano Jr., can't ignore that problem. Drafting Membou can be a huge addition to the Colts' offensive line, providing Anthony Richardson with a protector who can play multiple positions, and potentially on a Pro Bowl level at some point, given his athleticism.
The Colts are assumed to address tight end with Penn State's Tyler Warren or Michigan's Colston Loveland in round one, but it's not guaranteed. Yes, the tight end spot was bad for the Colts in 2024, but nothing can happen consistently for the quarterback without ample protection.
The same goes for Shane Steichen's offense, which will operate with a heavy ground attack. Names like running back Jonathan Taylor will require some help to open lanes, especially on the interior.
Will the Colts give a bit of a draft shocker and take a lineman in the first round, rather than a skill position that is desperately needed? Anything is possible with Ballard, Steichen, and Richardson's jobs likely on the line.
The Colts can't skimp on protection, as it's paramount to helping Richardson succeed. With Fries gone, someone has to fill that gap. Even if Goncalves is given the keys to that position, drafting Membou is still a smart route for Ballard.
Smith is likely out of Indy after 2025, so selecting the next man up to learn the ways of the NFL for a year is smart and might happen on April 24th.
Recommended Articles