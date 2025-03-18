Colts Pressed to Avoid Top Prospect in NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts have an array of directions to turn with their 14th-overall pick in this year's draft.
It's an interesting class with tantalizing options on both sides of the ball, and following the Colts' recent free agency moves, they now have the flexibility to turn either way and likely land in a good spot.
Yet, in the eyes of some, the Colts might be best served to pass on a certain name and position group on the board at pick 14. For Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman, he urges them to avoid Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou due to their already stable line upfront.
"The Colts’ offensive line has remained one of their more stable units, even after losing Ryan Kelly and Will Fries in free agency," Wasserman wrote. "They likely feel confident in how Tanor Bortolini and Dalton Tucker performed last season. While Membou would likely need to kick inside if drafted, this could be a long-term move with Braden Smith’s future in question. However, the Colts may be better off adding defensive talent or a tight end in the first round."
It's an interesting case to make. While Membou is one of the more talented tackle options in the class, the Colts may be better off targeting a more seamless position of need, such as a mentioned top tight end or defensive prospect –– if available.
The Colts did do a solid job of mending their secondary unit to start free agency off, thanks to their additions of Camryn Bynum and Charvarius Ward, but they also couldn't hurt to add another column of support in that unit if a top defensive back prospect falls in their lap.
However, when it comes to their offensive line, the Indianapolis group performed decently well across the previous campaign to warrant enough confidence from the front office to turn another route in the first round, even while suffering the losses of Will Fries and Ryan Kelly in free agency.
It's not to say Membou is a poor prospect, and could even be taken off the board far earlier than the Colts' placement at 14, but in terms of team structure and needs, expect Indianapolis to focus on another area of the roster, compared to the possibility of adding a new tackle to the mix.
