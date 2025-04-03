Colts' Offseason Schedule Announced
The 2025 offseason couldn't be any more important for the Indianapolis Colts.
The Indianapolis front office is on a short leash following a year of disappointing and inconsistent football. Colts general manager Chris Ballard is spending like never before in free agency, determined to keep his job and lead the team to the playoffs.
With the NFL draft set for the end of April, the Colts have a few more weeks to prepare their roster for spring and summer activities. The NFL announced the offseason schedule for all teams, including the Colts, on Thursday morning.
The first day of offseason activities is slated for April 21, which is under three weeks from today. Heading into May and June, the Colts will have Organized Team Activities (OTAs) from Wednesday, May 28, to Friday, May 30, and Tuesday, June 3, to Thursday, June 5.
The Colts will host mandatory minicamp from Tuesday, June 10, to Thursday, June 12.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
As the Colts hit the practice field, expect heavy coverage of the quarterback competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones as they battle it out for the starting job. Colts head coach Shane Steichen said the two will split reps, and whoever is more consistent will win the job.
It's imperative for Richardson to have a successful offseason if he wants to keep his job. Entering his third year at the professional level, Richardson has yet to prove he can even play a full season.
The pressure isn't just on him, though. Defensive and offensive pitfalls caused a derailed 2024 season fueled by injuries and controversy. The entire Colts team must step up if the expectation is postseason football.