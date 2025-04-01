Colts QB Duel Career-Defining Test for Anthony Richardson
The Indianapolis Colts couldn't continue allowing Anthony Richardson to struggle the way he did in 2024 without making sure a definite competition ensued to make sure the best quarterback plays.
This is now a Richardson vs Daniel Jones duel for the right to lead under center. However, make no mistake that this is Richardson's battle to lose. If the former New York Giant Jones makes Richardson sit on the pine or hold a clipboard, it's the end for the former fourth-overall pick out of Florida in the Circle City.
CBS Sports has Cody Benjamin buying into this competition as legitimate. Here's what the analyst says in his shpiel.
"Richardson isn't entirely to blame for his early career struggles, but coach Shane Steichen all but declared the Florida product unprepared after his initial benching," said Benjamin. "Cue this offseason, when the team paid a surprisingly steep price for former New York Giants castoff Daniel Jones."
Jones struggled, and at no time more than 2023 and 2024 in the Meadowlands, he compiled a miserable 3-13 record, which led to the Giants saying 'adios' to his services. He'd compile an unenviable stat line of 10 touchdowns, 13 picks, and 59 sacks taken in 16 games.
But when the QB free agent market lost Sam Darnold and Justin Fields, the Colts had their best shot at a competition in the athletic field general Jones; undoubtedly looking for another shot to start and believes the Colts give him the best chance.
"Money talks, and Jones' $14 million contract puts him well above standard backups. We'd expect Richardson to have the edge as the incumbent when on-field work begins, but no jobs will be promised this time around."
Like Benjamin points out, Richardson can't just will his way into winning this competition, he must earn it by getting better at his passing, the quality of his game which suffered the most. In the NFL, quarterbacks need to run, sure; there's far more emphasis on passing the ball efficiently.
Richardson is only 22, so there's plenty of room to grow, but not time. After being selected as a premium but raw candidate to lead the Colts, Indianapolis now has their back against the wall to have Richardson develop and hit a positive stride in year three.
If somehow Richardson hits that stride, Jones is the clear backup and won't get starter snaps unless there's an injury. Given Richardson's 19 games missed over his first two years, that might happen. However, if Jones gets a leg up and starts over Richardson, it's a very bad sign for his future with the team.
The NFL is competitive and a fantastic endeavor, but time isn't wasted by coaching staff or front office members. Richardson is young but out of time, and now is the chance for him to rise up and realize his full potential: a serious issue for defenses, through the air and ground, from the quarterback position.
