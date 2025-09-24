Six Key Talents Surface on Colts' Early Injury Report
The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for their second road game of the season against the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday.
The Colts are looking to improve to 4-0 on the year and will hope to have as many starters healthy as possible when taking on the Rams.
Six Colts players did not practice on Wednesday, a few of which were expected non-participants.
Colts' Injury Report
- DT DeForest Buckner (Back) - DNP
- G Matt Goncalves (Toe) - DNP
- CB Xavien Howard (Rest) - DNP
- CB Kenny Moore II (Achilles) - DNP
- WR Alec Pierce (Concussion) - DNP
- P Rigoberto Sanchez (Personal matter) - DNP
Buckner missed a couple of practices after Week 1 and 2 due to rest, but this time he's dealing with a back issue. Indy's veteran leader has 14 total tackles through three games this season, but he's yet to record a sack.
Goncavles has been a standout performer to start the season after transitioning to right guard this offseason. He's allowed just two pressures all year, and the Colts will hope to have him on the field against an elite Rams pass rush.
Joel Erickson of the Indy Star reported that Goncalves was wearing a boot on the sidelines of practice.
Howard, who's in his ninth year of playing, decided to take a rest day. The Colts signed him late last month to come in as a starter alongside Charvarius Ward.
Moore went out of last weekend's victory against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter due to a lower leg injury. Reports now indicate that Moore is dealing with an Achilles issue, but he will only miss a couple of weeks and will not have to be placed on IR.
Pierce took a hard fall in the third quarter against the Titans on a deep pass that was originally ruled complete but was later overturned. This is the third time that Pierce has entered the NFL's concussion protocol.
Pierce finished the win as the team's second-leading receiver with four catches for 67 yards. Through three games, Pierce has nine catches for 171 yards.
Sanchez was absent due to a personal matter. The Colts have only needed his duties for one punt this season.