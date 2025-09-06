Colts to Open 2025 Against Underrated Defense
The Indianapolis Colts will take on the Miami Dolphins to start their 2025 campaign, with mountainous pressure on the franchise. They need this win for many reasons, but none more than to start 1-0.
While many talk about Miami's offense, the defense has a difficult front to handle in the trenches. Head coach Shane Steichen agrees, having this to say about the opposition.
“I think it starts up front with their d-line. I talked about those guys the other day. Their edge rushers are really good players. They’ve got four of them. The inside guys are strong. So, that will be a good matchup for our guys up front, a challenge we’re looking forward to. Like I said, I think they built that thing up front."
The new starters in Tanor Bortolini (center) and Matt Goncalves (right guard) will have their hands full on Sunday. We'll see how they handle Miami's underrated defensive trench.
Steichen also brought up specific players he's keeping an eye on: Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson, and Minkah Fitzpatrick.
"They’ve got some good linebackers – 20 (Jordyn Brooks) and 25 (Tyrel Dodson) are good players. Minkah (Fitzpatrick) over there from Pittsburgh has been a hell of a player in this league for a long time. So, they’ve got some good players. It’s going to be about matchups – winning those one-on-one matchups when the time comes on Sunday.”
Who Steichen doesn't mention are names like defensive tackle Zach Sieler, linebacker Willie Gay Jr., and pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips, who are grossly overlooked players.
Sieler has been a menace over the last two seasons, posting 10 sacks and hitting the quarterback a fantastic 41 times (22 in 2023). He also crushes the run, stacking 24 tackles for loss.
As for Gay, he's been solid through his five NFL seasons, snagging 261 tackles (88 in 2022 with the Kansas City Chiefs), 19 tackles for loss, four interceptions, and a pick return for a touchdown.
As for Phillips, he's been a strong defender for Miami's defense since he was drafted 18th overall in 2021.
Phillips is a great talent, but has struggled to stay healthy over the last two campaigns (12 out of 34 possible games played). If he can return to his 2022 form (61 tackles, 7.0 sacks, 25 QB hits), he might cause issues for Daniel Jones.
The Dolphins defense isn't being talked about enough heading into this battle, but the Colts fully understand it can wreak havoc.
While the cornerbacks aren't anything wild, it's still a capable defense that the Colts can ill-afford to take lightly. Given what's on the line and the significance of this game, it's safe to assume the offense will take serious note of these playmakers.
September 7th at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Colts will look to honor late owner Jim Irsay's legacy with a massive season-opening victory for his Ring of Honor induction.