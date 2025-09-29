Overlooked Colts Defender Shows Star Potential vs. Rams
The Indianapolis Colts' pass rush has been very hot and cold to start the season, and a few notable impact players have gotten off to a slow start.
In order to change things up, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo turned to Adetomiwa Adebawore for an increased workload against the Los Angeles Rams. The result was Adebawore's best game of his career.
Adebawore finished the day with 22 defensive snaps played (his most of the season), three tackles, one sack, one QB hit, and one hurry. Pro Football Focus rewarded him with an elite 89.4 defensive grade for his performance, easily the best grade that he has received thus far in his career.
While DeForest Buckner and Laiatu Latu were both excellent in Week 4, Adebawore appears to have emerged as the team's third-best pass rusher.
Speed and Explosion
Adebawore is one of the more explosive defensive tackles in the league, and it's easy to see on his film.
He has always been a next-level athlete, but the concerns with him always came from his ability to string moves together and formulate a plan of attack when rushing the passer. His best rush of the day on Sunday came while using a Buckner-inspired swim move on the inside.
He sets the move up well by exploding off the ball and making contact with both hands on the offensive lineman. Once he engages, he quickly works his outside arm over for the swim move, creating instant separation at the line of scrimmage. He then works upfield and chases Matthew Stafford down for a near sack on the play.
Adebawore has struggled to find a go-to move as a pass rusher in the past, but he appears to have found the swim move this offseason.
It's incredible how similar his rushes looked to Buckner this week, and it's easy to see the influence that Buckner has had on the young player. This next rush isn't as clean as the one above, but it gets the job done nonetheless.
Adebawore is initially double-teamed on this rush, but the right guard passes him off to the center as he slants inside. Once engaged, Adebawore quickly sheds the center with a nasty swim move, and meets up with Latu at the quarterback for a near half sack on the play. The energy and the power on display here are fantastic from the young player.
He even mixed in a nice under move as well for a near sack late in the game. Rams' right guard Kevin Dotson had to tackle Adebawore to keep him away from the quarterback on this rush, but it still showcases just how far he has come with his bag of rush moves.
He was once an explosive player who only knew how to bull rush, but now he looks to be a legit pass rush weapon for the Colts.
Run Defense Coming Along
The biggest weak point in Adebawore's game has always been his run defense. He is a bit undersized for an interior defensive lineman, which has left him as a target for opposing run games.
The Colts have countered that a bit this season by using him more on passing downs and in under looks where he can play out as a three-technique or even as a four-technique. These under/Bear fronts have provided good protection for Adebawore and have allowed him to shoot gaps with his speed.
He had an impressive run stuff early in the first quarter by shooting a backside gap. He ripped through the line on the outside zone run and ran down Kyren Williams for a short gain on the play.
If his run defense keeps flashing like this going forward, there is no reason for him to see fewer than 20 snaps a game on defense this season.
The Bottom Line
The Colts' pass rush has been up and down to start the season. A few players that the team is relying on to be impact players haven't stepped up, and it has led to an increased reliance on Buckner and Latu. The team needed a third pass rusher to emerge in Week 4, and they may have found their guy in Adetomiwa Adebawore.
Adebawore is an elite athlete who is finally starting to put together a real move set as a pass rusher. He needs to keep getting rush opportunities going forward if the Colts want to disrupt opponents' passing games. He is too talented to not get more opportunities on this defensive line.