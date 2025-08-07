Overlooked Colts QB Someone to Watch Against Ravens
The Indianapolis Colts franchise is drowning in coverage of the quarterback competition between Anthony Richardson Sr. and Daniel Jones. But there is a third quarterback on the roster named Riley Leonard.
Leonard was taken out of the University of Notre Dame in round six (189th) as another insurance policy for Indy. While it's unlikely he sees the field during the regular season, the preseason is key for Leonard to play well to stave off Jason Bean for QB3.
In a piece from Conor Orr at Sports Illustrated, Leonard is one of the top things to watch for in the first week of the NFL preseason.
"Leonard got the Fighting Irish out of so much trouble this past season with his legs: 184 carries, nearly 1,000 yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. He averaged more than 50 rushing yards per game. The Colts had a meager 53% conversion rate in the red zone this past season, with Richardson not really living up to the hype as a bulldozer with touch."
Leonard was impressive to say the least in his lone season with the Fighting Irish, putting up 38 all-purpose touchdowns (21 passing, 17 rushing) and only throwing eight picks, showcasing an ability to be dynamic while emphasizing ball security.
He'll look to take those qualities into his first-ever preseason tilt.
Orr continues.
"I think coaches will be warming more to the idea of using red zone-specific quarterbacks in the future and Leonard is a great curiosity in that regard. He’s had a good camp and is coming off a national championship game that, over the course of the second half, showcased his decision-making skills against a great defense in total chaos. Can that translate?"
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Leonard wasn't just great at Notre Dame, but with the Duke Blue Devils, as well. Leonard had a successful 2022. That year, Leonard secured 20 touchdown passes, another 13 with his feet, and a mere six interceptions.
Leonard has shown the ability to make plays and take care of the football through the most important years of his college career. But, as Orr asks, can he translate those attributes to an NFL-level scenario?
Leonard has had a solid training camp and has shown out during multiple practices, giving the Colts confidence in their draft investment. While Leonard was near the end of the 2025 NFL draft, having depth at quarterback is important.
Given how Richardson and Jones have had their fair share of injuries, Leonard must be ready if he makes the final 53-man roster. Leonard is athletic enough to operate Shane Steichen's offense, which helps with adjustments if he has to start.
This is the most important football game of Leonard's career tonight. Yes, the National Championship was critical, but it wasn't to decide if he secures a spot on an NFL roster like the preseason.
Leonard will look to take the goodness from his training camp to the field against the Baltimore Ravens.
Recommended Articles