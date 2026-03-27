Colts' Weak Free Agency Has Made Them 'Discombobulated'

It's safe to say the Indianapolis Colts were busy through the biggest wave of NFL free agency, adding 10 new players from outside the organization.

However, just because Chris Ballard and Co. have been active doesn't mean it's resulted in a pretty cycle.

Saad Yousef at The Athletic has a dim description of the Colts ahead of a monumental 2026 season for the franchise.

Yousef says that the organization seems 'discombobulated at every level.'

"Questions were already swirling about coach Shane Steichen’s job security, and another underwhelming season could spur a leadership change. It feels like the franchise is discombobulated at every level."

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Indianapolis has seen the departures of some names that were once staples of the team.

The prominent players are offensive tackle Braden Smith, defensive end Kwity Paye, safety Nick Cross, linebacker Zaire Franklin (via trade with the Green Bay Packers), and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (via trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.)

Indianapolis desperately needed to sign impactful talent at linebacker and defensive end. While the addition of linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither is nice, that isn't enough to boost the second level of Lou Anarumo's defense.

As for defensive end, which was arguably the weakest position for the stop troops, Ballard added Arden Key and Micheal Clemons. This pair of veterans is merely rotational defenders, which doesn't upgrade the room much around Laiatu Latu.

Now, the team appears to have no choice but to address these big holes on the defense through the upcoming NFL draft. What's worse is they have no first-round pick due to trading that, and the 2027 pick, away to the New York Jets for cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard speaks with media Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at the Colts practice facility in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This isn't a good spot to be in when you're an NFL team relying on Day 2 and 3 rookies to potentially have to start and produce right away. This is the grim reality for Indianapolis.

On the offensive side, the team grossly botched developing former fourth-overall quarterback, Anthony Richardson Sr.

This led to the team granting him permission to seek a trade, which pidgeon holed them into committing to Daniel Jones after a season-ending Achilles injury.

Jones was awarded a massive two-year, $88 million deal with $50 million fully guaranteed. It wasn't just the Achilles tear that brought concern into this re-sign, but also that Jones was playing on a fractured leg before succumbing to the Achilles injury.

BREAKING: The #Colts and QB Daniel Jones have agreed to a 2-year, $88M deal that could be worth up to $100M, multiple sources tell me.



He gets $50M in the first year and it’s the largest 2-year contract in history. Both sides wanted this to get done, and it officially makes… pic.twitter.com/ymhQ65MsRg — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 11, 2026

Indianapolis has looked like a team that doesn't know what it's doing while also having no choice but to turn to concerning solutions like committing fully to Jones, a quarterback who's had a slew of injuries throughout his seven years in the NFL.

It's quite simple: Indianapolis must win this season, or head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Ballard are done.

It's not conclusive what the definite expectations are, but it's assumed that the Colts must win the AFC South, make the playoffs, and even earn a postseason victory to keep the current setup intact.

Ballard hasn't been a successful GM, and has appeared to have very curious solutions that never seem to pan out. Even with the 8-2 start that had Indianapolis as the hottest team in the NFL, it was dampered by how simple their schedule was during that 10 game span.

At this current juncture of the offseason, the Colts already look to be behind their AFC South counterparts, even the Tennessee Titans, who finished dead last in the division but have been ultra-aggressive in free agency with the arrival of new head coach Robert Saleh.

It will be intriguing to see what the Colts do going forward after missing out on signing bigger difference-makers while also having no key first-round pick.

Everything's on the line this year, and if the team falls apart, Ballard will be the person all eyes focus on as the biggest contributor to this regime's house getting torn down to the studs.