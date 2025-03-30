Colts Advised to 'Panic' Over Quarterback Situation
The Indianapolis Colts signed six-year veteran quarterback Daniel Jones to be competition for Anthony Richardson in preparation for the 2025 season.
Richardson will enter his third season in the NFL but has yet to start all 17 games in a single year. Injuries and a short stint on the bench have kept Richardson from getting into a flow, something he'll hope to achieve this fall.
Jones, who will turn 28 this summer, is coming to Indianapolis after getting cut by the New York Giants halfway through last season. He's thrown 10 touchdowns and 13 interceptions over the past two seasons, numbers that aren't particularly jaw-dropping.
Regardless, Colts general manager Chris Ballard feels the competition between Richardson and Jones will be enough to guarantee some sort of success in 2025. Some analysts don't feel the same. Moe Moton with Bleacher Report thinks the Colts shouldn't feel comfortable with those two options.
"Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen should be on a full-tilt panic alert with their quarterback room," wrote Moton. "The Colts may have to choose a starter between the better of two subpar quarterbacks, which doesn't bode well for the offense. [Jason] Bean, an undrafted second-year player out of Kansas, is a non-factor."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Moton placed the Colts at a 10 out of 10 on the "panic meter", giving a cause for concern in Indianapolis. Neither Richardson nor Jones have proven they can win consistently or provide average quarterback play.
Richardson finished the 2024-25 season with a 47.7% completion rate while throwing for eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. As a passer, the numbers are ugly. As a runner, both Richardson and Jones have proven to be capable of handling dual-threat action.
Richardson ran for 499 yards and six touchdowns in 11 starts last season. In 2022, which was Jones's best season on the ground, he ran for 708 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 starts.
If the two can utilize their legs without risking injury, the Colts' offense could find success early in the year. Injuries have been an issue for both quarterbacks, bringing another layer of worry to the table. Keeping the same guy in the huddle will be as it helps the entire team settle down and find their rhythm.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.