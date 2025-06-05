Colts Part Ways With Longtime Executive
The Indianapolis Colts have parted ways with former chief personnel executive Morocco Brown ahead of the 2025 season (per Jake Arthur | Colts on SI, and Destin Adams | AtoZSportsNFL).
Brown had originally joined the Colts in 2000, when he was hired as a scouting intern for the spring. That position jumpstarted his career as he bounced from the Chicago Bears to the Washington Commanders to the Cleveland Browns.
In 2017 (the same year Chris Ballard was appointed general manager), the Colts re-hired Brown to be the director of college scouting. Brown was promoted in the summer of 2022 to chief personnel executive.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Brown played a major role in bringing in 2023 fourth-overall pick Anthony Richardson to Indianapolis, constantly praising his athleticism.
"[Anthony Richardson] had like a bounce to him as he was just running up and down the field and rolling out, whatever he's doing during the course of practice," said Brown. "It just had like a different kind of balance and rhythm to it, and then the ball just came out of his hand -- the closest think I've seen is Michael Vick."
A month ago, Colts fans on Reddit had speculated that Brown was being "banished" from the team after he rarely showed up in the second part of the team's draft series. While it's unclear why Brown and the Colts are parting ways, that fan did raise an interesting point.
Regardless, the Colts will lose one of their top executives (and a big Richardson believer) before a make-or-break season. It'll be interesting to see who the Colts name to fill the vacancy in the coming weeks/months.