Colts, Patriots Announce Week 13 Inactives: One Star Receiver Out, One In
The Indianapolis Colts (5-7) are set to visit the New England Patriots (3-9) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
This game will be heavily impacted by injuries. Coming into the weekend, the Colts ruled out three starters in wide receiver Josh Downs (shoulder), center Tanor Bortolini (concussion), and right tackle Braden Smith (personal), as well as arguably the team's top special teamer in wide receiver Ashton Dulin (ankle). Starting receiver Alec Pierce (foot) was listed as questionable but is active.
It was also revealed on Friday that starting left tackle Bernhard Raimann was cleared to return to action after missing the last two games with a knee injury.
The Patriots listed nine players as questionable: wide receiver Demario Douglas (ankle), safeties Jabrill Peppers (knee) and Kyle Dugger (ankle), linebacker Christian Elliss (knee), outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings (knee), offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (shoulder), defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (neck), linebacker Sione Takitaki (knee), and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (foot). Guard Cole Strange (knee) was declared out. Roy was the only questionable player made inactive.
Here are both teams' lists of inactive players:
- IOL Tanor Bortolini (concussion)
- WR Josh Downs (shoulder)
- WR Ashton Dulin (ankle)
- QB Sam Ehlinger (3rd QB)
- S Darren Hall
- DE Isaiah Land
- OT Braden Smith (personal)
Without Bortolini, it'll be Danny Pinter starting at center for the Colts while the normal starter, Ryan Kelly (IR-knee), is not yet eligible to return to the active roster. With Downs and Dulin out, expect to see more of rookie receivers AD Mitchell and Anthony Gould. At right tackle, it will likely either be Matt Goncalves or Blake Freeland replacing Smith.
To prepare for their injuries, the Colts signed guard Atonio Mafi to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived linebacker Liam Anderson. They also elevated guard Mark Glowinski and wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
- G Lester Cotton
- DE Titus Leo
- LB Marte Mapu
- QB Joe Milton III
- WR K.J. Osborn
- G Tyrese Robinson
- NT Jaquelin Roy (neck)
Roy is the only injury inactive. According to the Patriots, they elevated linebacker Keshawn Banks and guard Michael Jordan from the practice squad to the active roster.
Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
Become a Locked On Colts insider! Ask your burning questions and get prompt answers from someone who's around the team every day! Get special access from the locker room, practice field, and press box!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.