5 Key Takeaways from Colts' Gut-Wrenching Loss vs. Rams
It was a painful loss for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon as they practically beat themselves in a road clash against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Colts turned the ball over three times, the most notable of which came from wide receiver Adonai Mitchell as he was crossing the goal line on what would have been a 75-yard touchdown reception. Quarterback Daniel Jones forced two errant throws that resulted in interceptions, and the Colts picked up their first loss of the season.
Although it's hard to take anything positive away from a loss like this, the Colts did compete for 60 minutes and put themselves in a position to win the game multiple times. That being said, a brutal defeat like this one can sting for a long time.
Here are the five biggest takeaways from the Colts' loss to the Rams.
1. AD Mitchell Has Talent, but Lacks Discipline
Mitchell made a fantastic catch and followed it up with a brilliant spin move to break away into the open field early in the third quarter, but a poor decision to try and stick the ball over the goal line cost the Colts a touchdown.
After Jonathan Taylor's fumble in a similar situation against the Denver Broncos last season, one would imagine that head coach Shane Steichen would try and embed in his players' heads to hold onto the ball until they reach the back of the end zone.
Instead, Mitchell made the worst decision of his young career. He followed up in the next quarter with a hold that took away a long Taylor touchdown run. His hold may have been what allowed Taylor to reach the end zone, but either way, it wiped off a positive rushing play from the board.
Mitchell has shown he's capable of the spectacular, but it'll take some serious work to earn back the trust of his teammates and coaches.
2. Xavien Howard Isn't Fit to Start Against Top Receivers
Howard and the Colts' secondary were dominated by young Rams star Puka Nacua, who finished the day with 13 catches for 170 yards and a touchdown. Howard was continuously lined up against Nacua, despite multiple instances where he was instantly beaten off the line of scrimmage.
According to Pro Football Focus, Howard allowed seven receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown on the day. Matthew Stafford posted a 155.6 passer rating when targeting him, but the Colts continued to leave Howard out there.
Howard's poor showing mimicked his Week 2 performance against the Broncos, when he allowed seven receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown against Bo Nix. The Colts can't afford to start Howard against top talent, but the cornerback room is already so thin that they almost have no other choice.
3. Daniel Jones Can Still Make Mistakes Under Pressure
The offensive line had its worst showing of the year by far, and Jones certainly felt that in the pocket. Two poorly judged throws led to easy interceptions for the Rams' secondary and Jones' first turnovers for the Colts.
After playing mistake-free football through three weeks, a lot of fans thought that Jones had conquered one of the more questionable parts of his game. Unfortunately, constant pressure got to Jones' head, and the seventh-year quarterback heaved two prayers downfield into double coverage that cost the Colts heavily.
That's not to say the blame should be placed on his shoulders, but those throws can't be ignored.
4. The Colts Need Matt Goncalves Healthy
Goncalves was kept out of all three practices last week due to a toe injury, which caused him to miss Sunday's clash. In his place, the Colts started Dalton Tucker, who finished the day with a 7.9 pass blocking grade, per PFF.
Goncalves had allowed only two pressures on the year, so it was a drastic change of pace for Jones and the offensive line. Indianapolis faces Maxx Crosby next weekend, and they'll need Goncalves back to stop it from getting ugly again.
5. Tyler Warren is a Top Five Tight End
Warren put on another clinic this weekend, posting his third game of 70+ receiving yards in only four career starts. Indy's 14th overall pick has been nothing short of elite, and it's time to put him in top-five conversations.
Through four weeks, Warren leads all tight ends with 263 receiving yards and he's second in yards per catch (13.8). Not only is he able to get it done through the air, but he's a weapon on the ground, too.
His first career touchdown was a rush while lined up at fullback. That came one play after he took a snap in wildcat formation as the quarterback. Steichen has utilized Warren's versatile skill set well through four weeks, and he'll continue to be a weapon on the field until defenses recognize how much of a threat he poses.
The Colts will look to rebound next weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium.