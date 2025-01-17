Colts' Perfect Prospect in NFL Draft Revealed
The Indianapolis Colts are already looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft after failing to qualify for postseason football for the fourth consecutive season. In mid-April, the Colts will select 14th overall.
Indy desperately needs help at the tight end position, a group that disappointed throughout the year. The Colts' tight ends totaled 467 receiving yards for two touchdowns this season. To put that into perspective, 25 different tight ends had more than 467 yards this year.
The Colts need a playmaker and someone who draws attention from the defense. General manager Chris Ballard understands he messed up this season and is determined to give his offense a threat at tight end.
I've got to be able to give Shane [Steichen] and them a guy that can really control the middle of the field, that teams have to account for and defend."- Chris Ballard, Colts GM
After Ballard failed to trade up for a generational prospect in Brock Bowers last year, he may change things up if he wants to keep his job. Penn State tight end Tyler Warren is the perfect prospect to cash in on, and Brent Sobleski with Bleacher Report agrees.
Sobleski describes Warren as a "modern tight end who's capable of making an impact from a multitude of alignments." Basically, the guy can do anything on the field.
In his senior season, Warren caught 104 passes for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. On the ground, he ran the ball 26 times for 218 yards and four more touchdowns. In the air, he threw six passes for three completions, 35 yards, and a touchdown.
His skill set is rare, making him worth a first-round pick undoubtedly. With the 14th pick, Warren should absolutely be at the top of the target list for the Colts. Adding a dynamic playmaker would relieve even more pressure off quarterback Anthony Richardson.
Sobleski warns that the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams are two other "team fits". The Rams and Broncos will be picking after the Colts. There's no reason Warren can't be a Colt.
