PFF Releases 7-Round Mock Draft for Colts
After hosting the annual scouting combine this past weekend, the Indianapolis Colts sit just under two months away from the 2025 NFL draft. Indy has been rumored with a plethora of names after holding interviews with numerous playmakers throughout the combine.
Two commonly linked players have been Penn State tight end Tyler Warren and Georgia safety Malaki Starks. Both players are considered amongst the best at their respective positions and are expected to translate well to NFL-level play.
Mock drafts have linked Warren's name to Indy for months, but is it a reality? Pro Football Focus analyst Josh Liskiewitz feels that it is. In a new 7-round mock draft, Liskiewitz sends Warren to the Colts and multiple showstoppers to Lou Anarumo's defense.
The full mock draft is as follows:
Round 1, Pick 14: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
"Simply put, Tyler Warren put together one of the most prolific tight end seasons in Power Four history in 2024," wrote Liskiewitz. "He hauled in 105 passes for 1,246 yards, with 701 coming after the catch and 313 after initial contact."
As a dynamic playmaker, Warren could be a new dimension that's been missing from the Colts' offense for some time. Last season, Kylen Granson led the tight end room with under 200 yards receiving. It's time for the Colts to make an improvement.
Round 2, Pick 45: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
"In 2023, he earned a 91.0 pass-rush grade, racking up nine sacks and an impressive 21.3% win rate."
Scourton, who spent his first two years at Purdue, is an intriguing prospect. At 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds, Scourton would bring size off the edge and could fill Dayo Odeyingbo's shoes if he chooses to leave in free agency.
In his lone year at Texas A&M, Scourton tallied five sacks and an 80.2 overall grade from PFF. When you take into consideration the talent he was going against at the SEC level, it makes his numbers more impressive. He should be attainable with the 45th overall pick if the Colts want him.
Round 3, Pick 80: Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon
Bassa played a big part in Oregon's elite defense, ending the regular season undefeated. He recorded 54 total tackles, two forced fumbles, and 1.5 sacks in his senior year. If E.J. Speed leaves, Bassa could play serious minutes in his first year as a Colt.
Round 4, Pick 116: Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State
"Ransom earned a 93.5 run-defense grade in 2024, the highest among all safeties in the country."
As Liskiewitz points out, Ransom is an elite run defender. The Colts' secondary struggled with missed tackles all season, so it'd make sense for Ransom to fill in the safety role if Julian Blackmon leaves.
Round 5, Pick 152: Ahmed Hassanein, EDGE, Boise State
From the numbers, Hassanein would be easily worth a fifth-round pick. The Boise State product has raised his stock in the NFL draft after helping bring his team to the College Football Playoffs, thanks to a 9.5 sack season.
Again, Odeyingbo's potential exit causes worry. It's unlikely the Colts use the franchise tag on him, so drafting new faces would be an easy way to fill a roster gap.
Round 6, Pick 191: Kaden Prather, WR, Maryland
"Over his four-year college career, he totaled 167 receptions, with 102 resulting in first downs or touchdowns."
At 6-foot-3, Prather would be another big body in the Colts' receiving room. In his senior season, Prather caught 56 passes for 624 yards and four touchdowns. His season was highlighted by a 111-yard performance against USC and a 66-yard showing (with a touchdown) against Indiana.
Round 7, Pick 234: Myles Hinton, T, Michigan
"On 388 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed just two sacks and four quarterback hits."
Hinton isn't ranked on PFF's big board, but he could be a possible choice for Indy. At 6-foot-7, his stature alone makes him worth a look. Hinton finished the scouting combine with the slowest 20-yard shuttle among offensive linemen (4.96s).
The Colts have the next seven weeks to finalize their own big board and determine who to select in April's draft.
