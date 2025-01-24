PFF Believes Colts Should Acquire Vikings Safety
The Indianapolis Colts are already in the thick of their 2025 offseason preparations, made apparent by the quick hiring of former Cincinnati Bengals defensive guru Lou Anarumo.
While it was an impactful hire, Indy can't possibly run back the same defense under Gus Bradley in 2024. Not to negatively cloud names like Nick Cross, Kenny Moore II, Zaire Franklin, DeForest Buckner, and Kwity Paye, but there is a need for additional skills for Anarumo to use on the field.
Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron has Minnesota Vikings free agent safety Camryn Bynum as a fit for Indianapolis.
The Colts have brought in former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to lead their defense, and one of his top priorities will be finding a replacement for Julian Blackmon in the secondary. Bynum’s savvy playstyle, marked by his ability to keep everything in front of him and limit big plays, makes him an excellent candidate for the role.- Mason Cameron | Pro Football Focus
Cameron assumes here that Julian Blackmon won't be retained, with Indianapolis choosing the former fourth-rounder in free agency.
Bynum has started 51-straight games since 2022 and has compiled 342 tackles, eight interceptions, 28 passes defended, three force fumbles and four recovered.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Bynum also posted respectable metrics per PFF; Bynum notched a defensive grade of 63.0, 59.6 coverage, and 70.7 run defense. Strong safety Cross needs a solid player next to him at free safety, and this is a possible under-the-radar signing.
Bynum might not be a household name, but under Anarumo, he can possibly blossom into his best version with Indianapolis. Also, while he's coming off a rookie deal, he likely won't command a massive contract.
The Colts aren't swimming in cap money (18th-$31,712,247) but can easily sign Bynum to shore up safety. If Indy lets Blackmon walk, the depth behind Cross isn't pretty, with Rodney Thomas II and Ronnie Harrison Jr. occupying those spots.
The Colts have been linked to drafting a safety in 2025, but shouldn't expect that player, whoever it could be, to take on an immediate starting role without competition. Cross has the strong safety on lock, but free safety is a massive question mark with the likelihood of Blackmon not returning being high.
Bynum is a real possibility for Chris Ballard to see and take a swing on in free agency, so don't be shocked if Indy signs the young talent. This gives both parties a fresh start with the chance of a modest signing paying off big under Anarumo's tutelage.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.