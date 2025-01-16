PFF Gives High Praise to Colts' Bernhard Raimann for 2024 Performance
The Indianapolis Colts may have finished their 2024 campaign with a miserable 8-9 record with no playoffs. However, there were still bright spots on the roster including wide receiver Josh Downs, defensive end Kwity Paye, and safety Nick Cross.
While the previous names rose to efficient heights, Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker has another player in mind when considering Indy's 'secret superstar' from the 2024 season; enter tackle Bernhard Raimann.
The third-year tackle ranked eighth in PFF overall grade (85.1) among qualified tackles this year and was one of six tackles with an 80.0 grade or better as both a run and pass blocker.- Bradley Locker | Pro Football Focus
As Locker mentions, Raimann has risen as one of the Colts' best blockers in the trenches. Raimann struggled at first during his rookie season in 2022 but started to find rhythm. Then, Raimann caught fire in 2023 with a PFF overall mark of 82.7, good enough for seventh amongst all tackles that year.
Now, Raimann has established himself as, not only a top protector for Shane Steichen's offense but one of the best tackles in the NFL.
Locker continues on Raimann's efficiency, bringing his name into the same conversation as seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-Team All-Pro guard, Quenton Nelson.
Raimann can easily get overshadowed by one of the game’s best in Quenton Nelson, but he’s developed into a rock-solid left tackle himself — giving up only 15 career sacks on 1,159 pass-blocking snaps.- Bradley Locker | Pro Football Focus
The Colts offensive line has some ambiguity ahead with center Ryan Kelly (free agent), guard Will Fries (free agent), and fellow tackle Braden Smith (active non-football injury list), as none are guaranteed to return next season. In this case, 2024 rookies Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves would likely step into the fray as the new starters while Fries' potential successor is lesser known.
While multiple spots have question marks for Tony Sparano Jr.'s position group, left tackle isn't one of them, and it's due to the improvements that Raimann has made as a pro since Indy took him 77th overall out of Central Michigan.
Raimann will look to continue his ascension on Indy's offense in year four with a unit that might look far different than it has in recent seasons. Regardless, expect Raimann to continue climbing the ranks as one of the most reliable tackles in the NFL that money can buy.
