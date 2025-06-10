Colts Have 'Pieces in Place' for Playoff Run
The Indianapolis Colts' 2025 season is one of the most important in recent team history, as everything for the current setup with GM Chris Ballard, head coach Shane Steichen, and quarterback Anthony Richardson hangs in the balance.
The goals are simple: press for the AFC South title and make the playoffs. While it's huge for Indianapolis to take the divisional crown, the more important goal is to make the postseason, something the Colts haven't achieved since 2020 when now retired signal-caller Philip Rivers led the squad.
The pressure is on, but luckily, Indianapolis has put together a roster capable of smashing this four-year drought.
Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com broke down six squads that can finally make the postseason after multiple seasons of letdowns. Bergman says, "The pieces for a run to the playoffs are in place," and "The division is there for the taking" regarding the AFC South.
The Colts helped new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo by signing cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum to the secondary. They also have players like defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Zaire Franklin, and safety Nick Cross to help the stop troops.
As for the offense, the Colts have stars in running back Jonathan Taylor, guard Quenton Nelson, and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. They also added rookie first-rounder and starting tight end Tyler Warren, a player poised to help the offense.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
However, while these names are massive for the Colts, it will depend on the quarterback situation and how that lays out between Richardson and Daniel Jones. The last two seasons for Steichen's Colts have finished mediocre with an even-keel 17-17 record, which is nothing to be proud of.
Now Richardson is dealing with a shoulder ailment on his throwing side that is sparking concerns for how he'll perform and if he'll be available during training camp.
Regardless of which signal-caller starts for the squad, there must be efficiency and winning ways for Bergman's analysis to come to fruition. Jones hasn't been stellar with wins and losses, but has brought cleaner football to past New York Giants offenses than the record indicates.
Jones has a clear path to starting and can use this opportunity while Richardson recovers from his shoulder injury to get closer to leading the team.
The Colts have had playoffs as their goal since 2021, when they nearly achieved it two straight years after trading for Carson Wentz, inevitably missing the postseason with a 9-8 record, which sparked the drought.
It's top of mind for the Irsay sisters, Ballard, and Steichen, as Indianapolis continues working through an offseason with paramount implications.
Recommended Articles