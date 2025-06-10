Colts QB Has Golden Chance to Get 'Leg Up' to Start
The Indianapolis Colts are starting mandatory minicamp, and the biggest storyline is the shoulder soreness of quarterback Anthony Richardson. Coach Shane Steichen announced that Richardson is having small setbacks with the same shoulder that sustained an AC joint sprain during his rookie year, which kept him to only four games.
This update means that free agent quarterback Daniel Jones is the top signal-caller to take over until Richardson returns and continues to practice. Jones is one of the two QBs in one of the biggest storylines of the NFL offseason.
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports thinks the biggest storyline involves Jones, and he's the top player to watch on Indianapolis.
"The Colts announced that Richardson the quarterback is dealing with a shoulder injury. Head coach Shane Steichen added that he hopes Richardson can come back "at some point" during training camp. This development does provide Daniel Jones, who signed with Indy this offseason, the opportunity to gain a leg up in his battle with Richardson for the starting job, so long as he puts together a strong showing."
Jones signed with the Colts because he believed this was the best opportunity to start again. In short, his six years with the New York Giants were rough, compiling a 24-44-1 record. These metrics resulted in a win percentage of 34.8.
However, while Jones hasn't had resounding success with his wins and losses, he still has solid numbers. Below are Jones' career statistics.
-1,437/2,241 completions (64.1 completion percentage).
-14,582 passing yards
-70 passing touchdowns
-47 interceptions
-2,179 rushing yards
-152 first downs
-15 rushing touchdowns
Richardson must recover effectively and follow up his renewed health with a better performance than he displayed in 2024, which is why Jones has a new contract in the Circle City. Jones might be a great teammate and overall solid locker room presence, but will press for the starting role with full gusto.
The Giants gave up on Jones in 2024 after two-straight rough seasons with the team, compiling a brutal 3-13 record and throwing more interceptions (13) than touchdowns (10). This led to his release and a backup role with the Minnesota Vikings behind Sam Darnold, but he never saw action last season.
The Colts need either Richardson or Jones to step up if they want Chris Ballard (general manager) and Steichen to stay intact. It's been mediocre football for the past several seasons for Indy, and that tolerance is at a close.
We'll see how Jones leads the team while Richardson recovers, and if the former Florida Gator can return to claim the starting role from the veteran Duke Blue Devil.