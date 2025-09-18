Colts Had Planned for Broncos Gaffe that Led to Game-Winner
The Indianapolis Colts (2-0) have set their focus on their Week 3 matchup with the Tennessee Titans (0-2). This came after a dramatic and thrilling 29-28 victory over the Denver Broncos (1-1) in Week 2.
Indy's offense ruled the day, and Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor, and the offensive line got a lot of praise. However, it was the late-game heroics of kicker Spencer Shrader that got Indy the victory as the clock hit zero.
While it was an excellent 45-yard game-winner, Shrader missed a 60-yarder before that, which would have sealed Indy's fate. But, due to a leverage penalty from Denver's Dondrea Tillman, the Colts got a valuable second chance.
On the surface, it appears like a mindless penalty from Tillman. However, there's more to it than meets the eye.
Per IndyStar's Joel A. Erickson, Colts offensive guard Dalton Tucker identified that Tillman was the 'jumper' that Broncos special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi had schemed up for Shrader's game-winning attempt.
Erickson wrote in his piece covering the play that, "Tucker popped up, lifted his left hand and forced Tillman to place his left hand on Tucker’s back, just below the helmet, making it easy for the referee to see and throw the flag."
To go into it further from Denver's end, Chad Jensen of Denver Broncos on SI wrote "The Colts had identified that new Broncos special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi liked to use a "jumper" in his end-of-game field-goal blocking unit, and the blocker in question — Dalton Tucker — identified pre-snap that Tillman would be that guy."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Tucker is a backup guard who now finds playing time on special teams, and while that position might not be illustrious or heavily covered by the media, it clearly played a decisive role in whether the Colts won or lost this Week 2 battle.
As for Shrader, it was impressive that he stayed mentally composed after badly missing the initial 60-yard game-winning attempt. Shrader has been on the money for Indianapolis through his first two contests as the kicker post-Matt Gay.
Shrader is 9/9 on field goals and 5/5 on extra points. Against the Broncos, Shrader accounted for 17 points on five field goals and two extra points, which is an incredible feat.
Indianapolis special teams coach Brian Mason must have the utmost confidence in Shrader's abilities after the former Notre Dame alum has been perfect in 2025. While anything can happen, especially with kicking, it's wildly encouraging what Shrader has done in a short timeframe.
Expect Shrader to be the answer for game-winners a couple of times this year, as Indy will likely be in more close contests. We'll see if he's on the field again against the Titans at Nissan Stadium to steal another victory with a big-time clutch kick.