Colts Bring Back Veteran Receiver in Quiet Offseason Move

The Indianapolis Colts are bringing back their oldest wide receiver in 2026, as Laquon Treadwell signed a contract extension on Friday, the team announced.

Treadwell joined the team ahead of training camp in 2024. Over the last two seasons, the 30-year-old receiver has appeared in 12 games with Indianapolis.

Riley Leonard's first preseason TD!



He goes 59 yards to Laquon Treadwell 🎯



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/dI4RhVt5kc — NFL (@NFL) August 23, 2025

In 2025, he logged 178 total snaps, 141 of those on special teams. On that side of the ball, he notched eight total stops across the Colts' kickoff and punt coverage units. Indianapolis ranked second in the league last season in yards allowed per punt return at 6.3.

Drafted in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, Treadwell will play his 11th season in the league this fall. In addition to the Vikings and the Colts, he has spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, and Baltimore Ravens.

Treadwell's experience with multiple organizations has allowed him to emerge as a veteran leader within the Colts' locker room. As the team said goodbye to receiver Michael Pittman Jr. earlier this week, it felt like a no-brainer to retain an older, commanding voice within the team's receiver group.

Trade terms: Steelers now have acquired WR Michael Pittman Jr. and a 2026 seventh-round pick (230th overall) from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick (214th overall). pic.twitter.com/1cmbi6P6r4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2026

Having been drafted by the team in 2020, Pittman was able to sit behind Colts' great TY Hilton for his first two seasons in the league. Similarly, Hilton was able to sit behind the legendary Reggie Wayne for his first three years with the team.

With Pittman out of the picture, it is now newly-extended receiver Alec Pierce's group to take command of. Pierce will have sat behind the team's previous WR1 for longer than any of the previous three players to assume the role.

On Monday, Indianapolis gave Pierce a four-year extension worth $114 million, making him the highest-paid free-agent safety in NFL history. As a result, the team traded Pittman to the Pittsburgh Steelers in order to free up cap space.

The Colts electing to lock in an experienced veteran like Treadwell will help bolster the morale of a wide receiver room that will undergo a change-of-guard with Pierce entering the group's forefront. Along with Ashton Dulin, Treadwell is one of two receivers on the Colts roster currently over the age of 25.

The 10-year vet has appeared in 93 games across his career. The Colts' two top wide-outs, Pierce and Josh Downs, have combined for 111 total game appearances in their respective careers.

Treadwell is the highest drafted receiver on the team and the only one to have been selected in the first round. Pierce, a second-round selection, and Downs, a third-round selection, are the only other receivers selected before day three. It would not be surprising to see the Colts elect to use one of their seven draft selections this Spring on another receiver.

The re-signing of Treadwell added to a busy Friday for Indianapolis, as the team brought back tight end Andrew Ogletree and added safeties Jonathan Owens and Juanyeh Thomas in free agency.