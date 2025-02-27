Colts Players Make Opinions Known on Experience with Team
The NFL Players Association has sent teams their 2025 report cards on Wednesday.
The Indianapolis Colts ranked 19th out of all 32 teams, an improvement from their 22nd overall ranking the year prior.
Colts head coach Shane Steichen earned the highest grade of any category on the report card with an 'A'. The team feels that Steichen is efficient with their time and receptive to locker room feedback. Steichen finished as the 11th-highest-ranked head coach in the league.
Aside from the coaches, the Colts received a boatload of mediocre grades. Indy failed to reach the top 10 in any of the 11 categories. The full list of grades is as follows:
- Treatment of Families: B- (16th)
- Food/Dining Area: C (25th)
- Nutritionist/Dietician: B+ (18th)
- Locker Room: B (14th)
- Training Room: B (13th)
- Training Staff: B (15th)
- Weight Room: B- (23rd)
- Strength Coaches: A- (14th)
- Team Travel: D+ (27th)
- Head Coach: A (11th)
- Ownership: B (20th)
The Colts' lowest grade came in the team travel category. Only 59% of Colts players felt they had enough personal space on team flights and they want more access to first-class seating.
One other category that sticks out is the team's cafeteria food. The Colts rated the taste of the team's food as a 6.77 out of 10, which ranks 25th in the league. If the team wants to win, upgrading the food quality could be a good start.
An area of improvement compared to 2024 is the Colts' treatment of families. The Colts received a 'D' in the category last year due to a lack of daycare, something the team added this season.
Overall, the Colts have plenty of room for improvement. Report cards can help free agents determine where they want to play, so it's important to have high rankings and to treat players how they wish.
