Colts' Playmaker Trending Upward While Two Surprises Surface
After suffering their first loss of the season against the Los Angeles Rams last weekend, the Indianapolis Colts have an opportunity to bounce back at home against the Las Vegas Raiders to start October.
The Colts were missing two offensive starters against the Rams, but both players are progressing through injury recovery this week.
Nine players appeared on Thursday's injury report for Indianapolis.
Colts' Injury Report
- CB Kenny Moore II (Achilles) - DNP
- RB Tyler Goodson (Groin) - DNP
- DT Grover Stewart (Rest) - DNP
- S Daniel Scott (Knee) - DNP
- WR Michael Pittman Jr. (Hamstring) - LP
- DE Tyquan Lewis (Oblique) - LP
- G Matt Goncalves (Toe) - FULL
- WR Alec Pierce (Concussion) - FULL
- LB Zaire Franklin (Ankle) - FULL
Moore suffered an Achilles injury against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, and he has sat out the last five practices. If he doesn't practice on Friday, it's probably a sign that he'll miss this week's game against the Raiders.
Goodson missed the first two games of the season due to an elbow injury, but he's now dealing with a groin issue. He did not participate yesterday. DJ Giddens is listed as the backup running back beside Goodson, but Jonathan Taylor has been the workhorse in the backfield thus far.
Scott has dealt with multiple injuries in his first few years in the NFL, and this knee issue has kept him out for two straight practices. Scott is listed as the second-string safety behind Nick Cross.
Pittman did not appear on Wednesday's injury report, meaning his hamstring issue likely happened in practice. With Alec Pierce still recovering from his concussion, the Colts will hope to have their go-to guy on the field vs. Vegas.
Lewis' name is also new, as the veteran defensive end is dealing with an oblique injury. Lewis recorded two sacks against the Titans, and could be an impactful loss if he misses Sunday's action.
Goncalves was a limited participant on Wednesday, so his progression to full participation is a good indication of his game status. The Colts need their starting right guard back after an abysmal performance from the offensive line in Week 4.
Pierce suffered a concussion in the third quarter against the Titans, which meant he was forced to sit out against the Rams. He's been a full participant for two straight practices.
Franklin rested a sore ankle on Wednesday, but returned as a full participant on Thursday. Franklin has only missed one game over the past three seasons.