Colts' Spencer Shrader Seen as Best Special Teams Player
The Indianapolis Colts have had a great start to their 2025 season, finishing 3-1 in September. While Daniel Jones has been a big surprise for the franchise, others have stood out as staples of the squad.
One of those players is kicker Spencer Shrader. After the Colts parted ways with Matt Gay, many speculated whether Shrader was ready for the spotlight. After seeing what he's already accomplished through four games, it's safe to say he's done fantastic work.
Shrader was so good in September that the NFL named him Special Teams Player of the Month.
Shrader has been a point-scoring machine for Indianapolis. He's nailed 13 out of 14 field goals (leads the NFL), 12/12 on extra points, and 51 total points.
While Indianapolis needs to get more efficient at scoring touchdowns, it's very reassuring that the team has such a reliable kicker to put points on the board when paydirt doesn't get hit.
Shrader spent time with the South Florida Bulls and Notre Dame Fighting Irish in college. Upon joining the NFL, Shrader bounced around the league last year. During his rookie year, Shrader played for the Colts, New York Jets, and Kansas City Chiefs.
He finished 2024 perfect, nailing all five of his field goals and 9/9 on extra points. Since becoming the full-time kicker for Indy, Shrader has been excellent under special teams coordinator Brian Mason.
The biggest kick of the year for Shrader came in exotic fashion against the Denver Broncos in Week 2. Shrader trotted out for a potential game-winning field goal from 60 yards out. He'd miss the attempt.
However, upon a leverage penalty on the Broncos, Shrader got another shot from 45 yards out to pull off the victory. Shrader would bury the field goal, catapulting the Colts to a 2-0 record at the time.
Shrader has been everything the Colts could have asked for as a kicker. Consistency, clutch factor, distance, and ability to do heavy lifting for points are all attributes that Shrader has displayed in his second year with the team.
If this four-game sample is indicative of what's to come, Shrader could finish the season as one of the NFL's best kickers. Indianapolis will need Shrader to continue this great efficiency to help them notch a win on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium.