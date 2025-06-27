Playoffs in 2025 Lie in Colts Finding QB Solution
Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones are involved in the biggest story of the NFL offseason: which quarterback will win the starting role for the Indianapolis Colts? This isn't a question Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen thought they'd have to answer after drafting Richardson in 2024.
Neither quarterback has had a great career. Richardson has just 15 out of 34 games played, 13 picks to 11 TD throws, and a career completion percentage of 50.6. Richardson is only in year three but may be already at the end of the line for how many chances he has left with the Colts.
As for Jones, his NFL career has been full of losing records and disappointment under center. Jones has a career record of 24-44-1. However, he's seen a playoff victory (2022) and has more experience. Despite that playoff win, Jones is one more underwhelming season away from possibly ending up as a career backup.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon isn't siding with the Colts making the playoffs, ending the drought since their last appearance in 2020. Why the lack of confidence and the 'selling' label? The uncertainty with the Richardson/Jones situation.
"Richardson and Jones have given me zero indication either is capable of suddenly breaking out, and the Texans and Jags both have significant talent edges on Indy in a division that is likely to produce just one playoff team."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Richardson is who the Colts want to win this battle deep down, especially considering what they invested in him and the criticisms that came Indy's way. Many argued that Richardson wasn't ready to play in the NFL and needed more college experience with the Florida Gators, but the Colts trusted his traits.
If Richardson can't beat out Jones for the starting position or falls into pieces in 2025, he'll go down as one of the biggest busts in recent memory. Richardson has been injured and has already missed a large portion of Indy's offseason workouts, putting him behind Jones in the race early on.
Richardson has more talent and promise than Jones, but it's hard to say if it will surface in 2025. Richardson still appears to be a project QB who has issues reading schemes, hitting easy throws, and adjusting to the speed of NFL defenses.
It's hard to admit, but if the context of this is based on Richardson's performance in his short time in the NFL, the chances he works out with the Colts are slim. It's a possibility without question that he makes it happen, but it seems like a bit of a long shot.
The Colts have to make the playoffs this year, and it all hinges on what happens with the plan at starting quarterback. We'll see how this important storyline unfolds as Indy approaches the most important training camp in years.
Recommended Articles