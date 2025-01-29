Former Polarizing Colts Player Gets Critical of Franchise
The Indianapolis Colts have one of the most storied special teams units out of all NFL teams. Kickers like record-holder Adam Vinatieri and punters like ESPN personality Pat McAfee top the list of memorable special teams players, but one name often goes overlooked.
Kicker Mike Vanderjagt would like his name to be remembered in Indy. Known for his overconfidence and missed kick against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs, Vanderjagt claims he deserves a spot in the Colts' Ring of Honor (per Zak Keefer | The Athletic).
"Let's be honest, clearly, I should be in the Ring of Honor."- Mike Vanderjagt | Former Colts Kicker
After years of success that included one of the best two-year stretches by a kicker in league history, Vanderjagt's one miss is all that comes to mind when you say his name to a Colts fan. Vanderjagt was the first kicker to make all his kicks in one season, going 83-for-83 in the 2003 season.
Vanderjagt retired with an 86.5% make rate on field goals, the NFL record by a mile. His elite leg led Indy to multiple victories, but his cocky attitude and off-the-field actions are where problems started.
Vanderjagt would taunt opposing sidelines before attempting kicks and wasn't afraid to spread his voice. He once blasted quarterback Peyton Manning and head coach Tony Dungy in an infamous radio interview that saw his name plastered across national media outlets.
Calling out your captain and head coach for showing a lack of enthusiasm was never going to go over well, but the team managed to move past it. Vanderjagt backed his words with his play for the majority of his career, but not when it mattered most.
Does he deserve more respect? Maybe. For some stretch of his career, he was automatic. In this case, it's more about forgiving but not forgetting. The team and ownership has forgiven his words, but they're never going to overcome the blatant disrespect and place his name in the Ring of Honor.
After his miss against the Steelers, owner Bill Polian had enough of Vanderjagt. The kicker was asked to appear on the David Letterman show, where Polian warned him "[If] you go on that show, you’re not coming back."
Vanderjagt went on the show, kicked a 46-yard field goal out of Letterman's hands, and never played another snap for the Colts.
At the end of the day, his career was full of success. He helped lead the Colts to the Super Bowl win in 2007 but fell short of being a part of it. Vanderjagt's name will be forever remembered in Indianapolis, Ring of Honor or not.
