Colts Get Positive News on Multiple Key Players
Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly has been designated to make his return to practice this week. The nine-year veteran was placed on the injured reserve list in early November and underwent knee surgery.
Alongside Kelly is linebacker Jaylon Carlies. The rookie out of Missouri was placed on the injured reserve list in late October due to an ankle injury but will make his return this week.
Kelly's return will help an offensive line with a streak of injuries. The Colts were down to third-string center Danny Pinter against the New England Patriots. Pinter went beyond expectations and ended as the top-ranked Colt by Pro Football Focus for that week.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
In other injury news, wide receiver Josh Downs will practice on Wednesday (per Joel Erickson). Downs missed the matchup against the Patriots with a shoulder injury he suffered against the Detroit Lions.
Downs leads the Colts in receptions and would be an important weapon as the Colts prepare for the Denver Broncos this Sunday.
Backup center Tanor Bortolini will also make his return to the practice field this week. Bortolini suffered a concussion against the Lions that forced him to miss action against the Patriots.
According to head coach Shane Steichen, right tackle Braden Smith could miss the rest of the 2024 season with a personal matter. Out of respect for Smith's privacy, Steichen has opted not to disclose any further details.
To fill in Smith's spot, expect rookie Matt Goncalves to get starting snaps to close out the season. Goncalves has been able to fill in across the offensive line and was drafted for that exact reason this April.
The Colts will practice the next three days before heading to Denver for a playoff-like matchup this weekend.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.